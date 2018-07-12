Ireland's Gina Akpe-Moses through to 100m final of World Championships

Ireland's Gina Akpe-Moses is through to the 100m final at the U20 World Championships after coming third in her heat in Tampere, Finland.

Akpe-Moses will now run in the final this evening at 7.15.

American Twanisha Terry will be the one to beat after she set a championship record of 11.03 in the same heat as Akpe-Moses while there was disappointment for fellow Irish woman Ciara Neville who failed to qualify.

Akpe-Moses finished in a time of 11.51 to qualify as one of the fastest losers with Keisha Beverly Kwadho from Germany coming home in second place.

Online Editors