Ireland’s elite athletes finally get chance to compete on home soil

“The running is the easy part,” says Sarah Lavin of being an elite athlete during the pandemic. Photo: Sportsfile

After many months of waiting, Ireland’s best athletes now have their chance to compete on home soil. This weekend’s Irish Life Health elite micro-meet in Abbotstown will be the first athletics competition for several months in the Republic, with more than 60 athletes in action at the Sport Ireland arena.

Limited to those tracking towards next month’s European Indoors or this summer’s Olympic Games, along with a few select invites, it will feature a small but highly elite cluster of athletes who’ve been granted approval to compete via the Sport Ireland Expert Group.

For sprint hurdler Sarah Lavin, it’s a welcome opportunity to sharpen her form ahead of the European Indoors in Torun, Poland on March 5.

“Huge credit to Athletics Ireland and Sport Ireland for getting this across the line,” she said.

“Unless there was a real desire it would have been very easy to let things pass. The fact people are so limited with competitions means if you’re in shape, you’re coming this weekend, and that’s the bottom line.”

Lavin has been in flying form of late, and with Level 5 restrictions shutting down all domestic competition she travelled to Austria and the Czech Republic to find races, setting three personal bests in the 60m hurdles to boost her Olympic qualification ranking. Many Irish athletes, such as Mark English and Phil Healy, didn’t have the same need to compete so this weekend’s event will be the start of their season.

Elite athletes are allowed to travel abroad under current restrictions, with PCR testing required to re-enter the country and five days of self-isolation mandatory upon their return before another PCR test. Lavin describes racing on the circuit as like “inter-railing during a pandemic” with cancelled flights, countless Covid tests and lengthy car journeys the norm.

“The running is the easy part,” she said. “It was mad, but you just have to roll with it.”

Marcus Lawler will compete in the 60m and 200m this weekend. The Carlow sprinter will face Leon Reid and Mark Smyth in the longer sprint tomorrow while he hopes to secure qualification for the European Indoors in the 60m on Sunday.

Like Lavin, he was forced to venture around mainland Europe in recent weeks to find races and he’s relieved to have a chance to compete on home soil.

“At the time Ireland was hammered with Covid and there wasn’t anything happening here so I had to look elsewhere,” he said. “We worked very hard over the winter and now we’re ready to compete.”

Lawler began training once a week with Irish 60m champion Dean Adams during the winter and he’s hopeful the willingness to work together in Irish athletics will pay dividends.

“When you look at the Dublin Track Club, what they’re doing is training together and if the sprinters could link up a bit too, it’ll improve us all,” he said.

National champion Gerard O’Donnell takes on Matthew Behan in the men’s 60m hurdles tomorrow, while the men’s 3,000m should be a cracker with Darragh McElhinney facing Hiko Tonosa and John Travers.

The action begins at 11:40am on both days and will be live streamed on Athletics Ireland’s YouTube channel.

Online Editors