Ireland sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke storms to gold medal at European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku

Rhasidat Adeleke stormed home in first place in the Girl’s 100m at the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku today

Winning her first gold medal, the Dubliner crossed the line comfortably in a time of 11.70 ahead of Johanna Klymanen (Finland) and Cheyenne Kuhn (Germany).

Adeleke won a silver medal in the last edition of the EYOF in 2017, competing in the 200m, as well as bronze in the Girl’s 4 x 100m. She competes in the Girl’s 200m on Thursday.

Speaking after her race an ecstatic Adeleke said, “I just felt like I got a decent enough start. I tried to execute my race doing what my coach told me to – just drive, drive, drive. And hopefully by 60m I would try to pull away, and I think what I did. This is what I’ve been praying for all season, and to get the gold – I’m so happy. I’m ecstatic.”

Swimmer Molly Mayne has qualified for the final of the Girl’s 200m Breaststroke with a personal best time of 2.30.06. She qualified for the final which takes place tomorrow evening with the third fastest time.

On the track in Tofiq Bahranov Stadium, Israel Olatunde finished seventh in the Boy’s 100m, and in the Decathlon Diarmuid O’Connor scored multiple PBs throughout the five events today – winning the opening 110m Hurdles and the final 1500m. This put him in a final position of sixth in the Decathlon with a total of 6762.

“To get the first in the 15, I was happy – it was a reasonable time for me as well, so in these conditions, I’m over the moon, on a high. It was a brilliant day – it makes up for yesterday anyway. I’m happy with my performance – there are guys here who are world class, so even to compete with them, it’s amazing. I’ve learnt so much – hopefully way more to come and a lot of improvements.”

Ciara Sheehy was forced to settle for 10th in the Shot Put Final with a distance of 15.10, not quite throwing the personal best 16.0m she threw in yesterday’s qualifying rounds. Conor Cusack finished 11th with a throw of 61.03.

Mark McGarry was the top finisher in the Boy’s Time Trial at the Velo Park, finishing the 10km course in a time of 14.12.62 in 31st place. Finishing just behind in 32nd was Adam Gilsenan with 14.15.69 in 32nd. Darren Rafferty completed the race against the clock in a time of 14.32.85.

All cyclists will be in action again on Thursday, when they compete in the Road Races. The Girl’s Road Race is 50km long – two laps of a 25km circuit. Using the same circuit the Boy’s race is three laps – 75km.

The EYOF is a European event for athletes aged 14-18 that runs every two years. Baku is hosting the 2019 edition which runs from the 21 – 27 July.

