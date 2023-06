Ireland athletes including Israel Olatunde, Christopher Sibanda and Lauren Roy cheer on teammates from the stand at the Silesian Stadium during the European Games 2023 in Chorzow, Poland.

Moving on up, back to where they belong. Ireland did what Ireland were expected to do at the European Athletics Team Championships in Poland today, taking a comfortable win in Division Three, racking up 494 points ahead of Austria (473.50) and Israel (434).