IOC defends plans to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to qualify for Paris 2024

Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Olympics in Paris 2024 over Russia's participation.

The Olympics cannot be divisive and exclude athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said today, defending its plan to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to qualify for the Paris 2024 summer Olympics.

In a statement to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on February 24 last year, the IOC said the Games had a unifying character that promoted peace.

