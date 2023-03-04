| 4.2°C Dublin

Improvement for Ireland in Istanbul as three athletes advance

Sarah Lavin booked her place in the 60m hurdles semi-finals. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Cathal Dennehy

The tide began to turn for the Irish at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul on Saturday morning as Darragh McElhinney, Sarah Lavin and Israel Olatunde all advanced through their respective heats.

For McElhinney, it would have taken a calamitous performance not to advance to the 3000m final, given he was drawn in the second heat, which was run at a pace that meant he only had to finish in the top nine (of 10 athletes).

