Nick Griggs is competing in the 123.ie National Cross Country Championships, which take place at Rosapenna Golf Club in Donegal on November 20th. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

STILL five weeks shy of his 18th birthday Nick Griggs is arguably the most exciting male athlete to emerge in Ireland this century.

From Newmills in County Tyrone, he is already a double European U20 Gold medallist. He finished ninth in his first global final at the World U20 championships in Columbia last summer clocking 8:04.42 in the 3,000m.

It was his first chance to test himself against the might of the East African middle distance runners who have dominated the sport in recent decades. Ultimately coping with the altitude in Cali – which sits at over 1,000m – proved as challenging at taking on the Africans.

But the prospect of attempting to face them down in the future excites him.

“I definitely have the ability and hopefully the work ethic to bridge that gap,” he said.

The current Olympic 1500m champion is Norway’s Jacob Ingebrigtsen while England’s Jake Wightman caused a huge upset at the World championships in Oregon this summer when he won the gold medal in the metric mile.

Griggs believes their achievements prove that the African are far from unbeatable.

“It is something that I am definitely passionate about in the sense I want to prove that you don’t have to an African or you don’t have to Norwegian or Ingebrigtsen or part of those families.

“You can just be a regular guy who didn’t start running until you are 14 of 15. But if you have the talent and the work ethic you can compete with everybody at world level.”

He travelled to Columbia with ambitions of picking up a medal. “Obviously I didn’t achieve that. So, at the end of the day when you don’t achieve your goal you’re always going to be somewhat disappointed, disheartened.

“It was actually something that needed to happen, because it gives you a reality check, that you can’t just come and medal at these championships. That’s the expectation, but it’s a lot harder than maybe I thought before I was put in that situation.

“But it definitely gave me a lot more drive and motivation to come back even stronger.”

“I always like to set high expectations because you want to do as well as you can. But I didn’t take into account the altitude. I had never been to altitude and even though it was only wee bit of altitude I didn’t realise how much it affected me.”

In the meantime there are matters closer to home to attend to. On Sunday, Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort in County Donegal hosts the 123.ie National senior, junior and juvenile cross country championships.

Griggs defends his junior title and if successful will get an opportunity at next month’s European Cross Country Championships in Turin to make up for a below par performance at last year’s event in Santry.

He finished 16th and helped Ireland win the silver medal. But they finished an agonising one point behind gold medallist England. He took personal blame for the team’s failure to grab the gold.

“Obviously, when I set out goals it was to medal individually but that’ll be incredibly tough (in Turin). The main thing is the team title. I feel last year I cost us the team title with a poor performance. It’s heart breaking when you’re one point of it and if I ran anywhere near what I can run, we’d have one hundred per cent won it.

“So, hopefully I can get a bit of redemption this year and we can take home that team gold. In the car on the way home (after last year’s race) I remember saying I’m done with cross country.

“But there was a huge crowd, it was really, really nerve-wracking. I just had to pick myself up. One bad race doesn’t define you, as an athlete or as a person.”

He has inked a deal with Puma, which means he doesn’t need to look for a part-time job. When he completes his A level exams this summer – he is studying geography, religion and Btecs sport in Cookstown High School – he is planning to take a gap year.

But he will return to full-time education after the Olympic Games in 2024 at the University of Ulster in Belfast, where he will do a sports-related degree.

He was ill after he came back from Columbia in August but is now fully recovered.

“We don’t know what it was, but it wasn’t nice. It affected me for my last race, a mile in Cardiff, then I had my two-week break, went on holiday, came back, and had an awful sinus infection.

“I got over it quickly, but it was one of the worst experiences of my life. I couldn’t get any sleep, had to take a few days off school, but I got some antibiotics in me and thankfully it hasn’t affected me in the long term.”

Judging by two recent performances in Belfast Parkruns, his form has hit the sweet spot again. Having run 14.15 in the Victoria Parkrun last month, he improved his personal best by five seconds last Saturday. This time of 14.10 is among the top five Parkrun times ever recorded in either the UK or Ireland.