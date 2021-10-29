'If you dope, then you are lying to yourself' - My week in Kenya with the world's greatest marathon man

Just inside the gate to his training camp in Kaptagat, there’s a small sign that Eliud Kipchoge put there, emblazoned with a quote from Paulo Coelho: “If you want to be successful, you must respect one rule: never lie to yourself.”

What does it mean? It can be interpreted as you wish but, knowing Kipchoge, it signifies his absolute obsession with self-discipline, that you and you alone are the architect of your success, or indeed failure. It’s how he thinks, and how he wants those around him to think.

Sitting in the gardens of the camp, with birds tweeting overhead and cows mooing in a nearby field, we’re about 8,000ft above sea level, high in the Rift Valley, with dusty red clay roads all around meandering through lush, green landscape. It’s a runner’s paradise.

But knowing this sport – its beauty and its dark side – I can’t help wonder if that quote has some other significance, whether its meaning extends to the concept of clean sport, particularly for a man who has repositioned the boundaries of human ability to something almost extraterrestrial.

“Absolutely, yes,” says Kipchoge. “If you do something negative or dope, then you are lying to yourself.”

The 36-year-old has won gold at the last two Olympic marathons and, in 2018, he set the world record of 2:01:39 in Berlin. The following year, he ran a sub-two-hour marathon, clocking a mind-boggling 1:59:40 in Vienna, a time that didn’t stand as an official world record due to the use of rotating pacemakers and Kipchoge being handed his drinks from a bike (rather than picking them off a table).

He’s a quiet, complex personality whose entire existence is channelled into producing performances that ignite awe and inspiration across the running world, yet once they’re accomplished, Kipchoge has a strange phobia of celebrating them.

There are many questions I’d like to ask him but perhaps the most important is: Can we truly believe in all that he has achieved?

And the best way to figure that out is to go and see him.

Twenty-two hours after leaving home, the 6:10am Jambojet flight from Nairobi touches down in Eldoret, Kipchoge’s hometown. During the off-season, this is where he lives with his wife, Grace, and three children.

But in-season Kipchoge and out-of-season Kipchoge are two very different things. For the four-month build-up to a marathon, he spends five nights a week at the NN Running Team training camp in Kaptagat, a 40-minute drive from Eldoret. He’ll kiss his family goodbye on a Monday morning and stay at the camp until Saturday afternoon, running 200-220 kilometres a week.

In camp, he wakes every morning at 5.45 and he’ll be in bed no later than 9pm. This is how he lives for eight or nine months each year, and he’s done it ever since ascending to the top of the sport back in 2003, after winning the world 5,000m title in Paris.

When visitors from Nike come to the camp, they’re requested to bring along a book, and one left behind in the small library was Insanely Simple, which tells the story of Apple.

“I read it and thought, shit, this is what Kaptagat is,” says Marc Roig, the physiotherapist who oversees Kipchoge’s strength and conditioning programme, which involves two 60-minute sessions each week using resistance bands (but no weights). “Outside there,” says Roig, pointing through the fence, “things are very complicated, but marathon training is very simple.”

Kipchoge agrees. “If you’ve been using a tiny gym for all your success, then the day you become successful and go to a huge gym, I don’t think you’ll be better. Small habits are what make me successful.”

For three days, I watch Kipchoge train. On the first morning, he emerges from his room just before 8am to warm up for his track session, which is done on an undulating dirt track beside his camp that measures 380 metres.

Then Kipchoge runs eight 1600m repetitions in 4:40 with two minutes recovery, which he mostly walks, then eight 400m repetitions in 63-64 seconds with 30-50 seconds recovery. This is only his “third or fourth” workout since returning to training, having taken a month off following the Olympics.

Nonetheless, his class tells, and none of Kipchoge’s training partners – many of whom are race-fit – can drop him. After a few cool-down laps he returns to the camp, where he’ll eat, sleep and relax in the gardens, chatting with training partners, until 4pm. His second run of the day is an easy 10km, which starts at a crawl (5:30 per kilometre) and finishes at a sedate pace (4:20 per kilometre). The runners then sit around for tea – Kenyan chai made with milk and a hefty dose of sugar – before having dinner at 7pm.

Kipchoge runs about 30km every day, but the day after a hard workout, it’s always about recovery. The following morning he does 20km at 6am and another 10km at 4pm. The day after that, Thursday, is his most important session of the week, with a long run, which alternates between 30km and 40km, while on Saturday mornings, he does a 50-minute fartlek session that alternates three minutes of hard running with one minute of easy jogging.

For the long run, I follow along in a car with his coach, Patrick Sang, as Kipchoge runs 30km in 1:38, an average pace of 3:16/km or 5:15/mile – this, remember, is at 8,000ft of elevation, over rolling hills and on (mostly) dirt roads. Sang, 57, is the all-seeing, all-knowing commander of the operation. An Olympic silver medallist in the steeplechase in 1992, he turned to coaching after retiring and Kipchoge had the good fortune to grow up down the road from him.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s best distance-running coaches, he has a husky voice that sounds like a village elder, and the advice he dispenses is just as wise. His athletes don’t wear heart rate monitors or measure blood lactate, as many do in Europe, but he instils the need to gauge effort via their internal monitor – challenging yet controlled.

He’s known not to suffer fools and athletes hanging out the back or trying to be a hero at the front and sabotaging a workout, will get an almighty scolding.

Kipchoge often refers to Sang as his father and the athletes here adore him. He’s known for guiding their lives just as carefully as their careers. “The whole idea is to make a rounded person,” he says. “Not an athlete who is great but when it comes to social skills, dealing with people, they look like monks who are out of touch with society.”

Sang’s training, from everything I’ve seen of it, is also reassuringly credible.

In endurance running, it’s well known that the key benefit of performance-enhancing drugs is how they allow athletes to recover, permitting them to run, for example, five hard workouts a week instead of three – typically the limit for clean athletes.

Kipchoge does three sessions a week during his typical 16-week marathon build-up and the rest of his training is easy running.

“I try not to run 100% (any day),” he says. “I perform (at) 80% on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and then at 50% on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.”

All the same, you can’t run the times he has and not invite suspicion.

In recent years, the idea that Kenya’s dominance was built solely on hard work and natural talent has been shattered, with the Athletics Integrity Unit taking a scorched-earth policy to rooting out cheats there. A whopping 63 Kenyan athletes are now serving doping bans.

Kipchoge once told me the “worst thing ever is if you use drugs” and that “if you use a shortcut, even if you perform the way you performed, you will not sleep in a good way.”

He has never had any link to doping, and Sang is known to have no tolerance for athletes he deems suspicious. But how to address that raft of positive tests?

“On every farm there are weeds and there is good product,” says Kipchoge. “In sport, there are negatives and positives but I am telling the world to concentrate more on the positivity of the Kenyans, what we are doing in a positive way and how we’re doing this sport.”

I ask if a drug-aided preparation would make a performance meaningless. “Absolutely,” he says. “What makes it meaningless is the (cheating), that you (would) really feel: I have done this, but not in the right way.”

On his 40K long runs, Kipchoge consumes a Maurten hydrogel energy drink, but beyond that he says he doesn’t take any supplements.

“Nothing?” I ask.

“Nothing.”

Walking with Kipchoge to the gate of the camp as he prepares for his afternoon run, it’s easy to see the impact he’s had.

Kids from a nearby school sprint across a pitch to gaze through the fence at their hero. Kipchoge is so famous in Kenya – think Messi in Barcelona, LeBron in Los Angeles – that a normal life has become impossible. He recently took a trip into Eldoret, covered up in a hat and face mask, but it wasn’t long before someone recognised his eyes, an adoring yet demanding crowd quickly forming around him.

Occasionally he feels the pressure, that tidal wave of goodwill and expectation that follows around. The morning of the sub-two-hour marathon, he felt it more than ever.

“The whole world is seeing you perform and when you really sit down and think what other people are saying (you think), ‘What will happen if I miss? What is the impact?’ It’s really hard.”

In October last year, he lost his first marathon for seven years, heavy rain in London causing a blocked ear that set off issues with his balance and resulted in an eighth-place finish. Many wondered if time, at last, had caught up to him. (Kipchoge is officially 36, but it’s understood his actual age is a few years older.)

Did he doubt himself after that loss?

“Yes, yes,” he says. “If somebody hits you like an electric shock, you need to think. But when you realise those are the challenges you go back, train more, have a comeback in full swing.”

Kipchoge won his next marathon in the Netherlands in April before going on to rout the field at the Olympics in August, coming home 80 seconds clear of his closest pursuer.

So, what next?

“I’d like to run the next three World Marathon Majors to make six,” he says.

The three missing from his CV are Tokyo, Boston and New York, and given the first two are spring marathons it’s likely he’ll compete at one of those in March or April.

He says he has “not yet made my full decision” about the Paris Olympics in 2024, but to mark 1000 days to those Games, Kipchoge will take part in a 5km race in the French capital tomorrow. He’ll set off minutes behind the field and all those who avoid being caught by him will earn an entry to the mass-participation race at the Paris Games, which will be staged alongside the Olympic marathon.

The official world record is still the 2:01:39 Kipchoge ran in Berlin three years ago but given what he’s done since, he believes it can be revised. “I don’t know when, but it’s possible,” he says.

As we speak in the serenity of the camp’s gardens, it’s almost three months since Kipchoge’s Olympic win, and two years since he broke the two-hour marathon barrier.

That night in Vienna, organisers put on a no-expense-spared party for all those involved in the project, and Kipchoge made a brief speech before handing out trophies to the 41 men who helped pace him. But as alcohol began flowing around the room in torrents, with the vast majority of those present ending up out on the town until the early hours, the man responsible for the whole celebration made a quiet exit, going back to his hotel for an early night.

Kipchoge never drinks, and says he never will.

“It’s not in my mentality. I trust that if you drink you forget something and I don’t want to forget; I want to live a life where the young generation can see the positive parts.”

Alcohol aside, it’s long seemed strange how he refuses to engage in any celebration about his achievements. I ask about that second Olympic gold, and whether he made an exception.

“Not at all,” he says. “The celebrations ended at the finish line.”

Years ago, Kipchoge told me a line that seems to sum up his outlook, and likely captures the mindset of so many sporting A-listers, who seem content in the journey but afraid to luxuriate in the destination.

“I’m a believer that if you climb to one branch,” he said, “then you reach for the next branch.”



