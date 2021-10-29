| 10.3°C Dublin

'If you dope, then you are lying to yourself' - My week in Kenya with the world's greatest marathon man

Despite his fame and fortune, Eliud Kipchoge lives a quiet, simple life in the Kenyan highlands. Cathal Dennehy took a trip into thin air to meet the marathon master and get an insight into his methods

Cathal Dennehy and Eliud Kipchoge Expand

Cathal Dennehy

Just inside the gate to his training camp in Kaptagat, there’s a small sign that Eliud Kipchoge put there, emblazoned with a quote from Paulo Coelho: “If you want to be successful, you must respect one rule: never lie to yourself.”

What does it mean? It can be interpreted as you wish but, knowing Kipchoge, it signifies his absolute obsession with self-discipline, that you and you alone are the architect of your success, or indeed failure. It’s how he thinks, and how he wants those around him to think.

Sitting in the gardens of the camp, with birds tweeting overhead and cows mooing in a nearby field, we’re about 8,000ft above sea level, high in the Rift Valley, with dusty red clay roads all around meandering through lush, green landscape. It’s a runner’s paradise.

