'I was expecting a higher finish' - Phil Healy disappointed after defeat in 200m World Championship heat

Phil Healy bowed out of the World Championships in Doha, Qatar today after finishing fifth in her 200m heat in 23.56.

In what was her first time racing on this stage, Ireland’s fastest woman appeared to have a great chance to advance to a world semi-final after the withdrawal of the two top-ranked athletes in her heat, Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Dafne Schippers.

But the Cork athlete was unable to capitalise and secure one of the top three spots, coming home fifth in a race won by Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas in 22.86.

"It was a lot tougher than I thought, I was expecting a higher finish and a quicker time, but I’m really lucky to be in this position," said Healy, who broke her foot in April while in the form of her life.

Ireland's Phil Healy, centre, competing in Women's 200m alongside Sarah Atcho of Switzerland, left, and Kamaria Durant of Trinidad and Tobago, right, during day four of the World Athletics Championships 2019 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"The whole season hasn’t been the ideal setup but I’m grateful to be out here competing against the world’s best. It wasn’t ideal preparation breaking my foot in April and it has a knock-on for the whole season.

"The hardest part was learning how to run again and it definitely isn’t the ideal prep, but we’ve learned a lot this season and we can take it on to the next."

Healy was the sole Irish interest on the fourth day of the championships in the Qatari capital, with Ciara Mageean the next in action in the 1500m heats on Wednesday.

