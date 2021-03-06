'I said I'd go out fighting and that's what I did' - final disappointment for Phil Healy at European Indoors

In many ways, it was the ultimate act of sporting cruelty, proof that the harsh, ruthless world of elite athletics cares little for what you deserve, or what you so very badly want. In the end, you just have to just accept what you get.

In Torun, Poland, Phil Healy was able to search deep within the agony and extract some ecstasy in those minutes after the European Indoor 400m final, to shake off the initial frustration of fourth place – that horrible position – and note how valiantly she had tried, how brilliantly she had run, to clock the fastest time of her career, 51.94, which would have won a medal at the last five editions of this championships.

And still, it wasn’t enough, the 26-year-old from Ballineen in Cork falling just a fifth of a second shy of her first ever major championship medal.

"I said I’d go out fighting and I’d die fighting in the process," said Healy. "And that’s what I did."

It was, by some distance, the biggest race of her career, the kind of opportunity that comes along once or twice for most Irish athletes. Healy knew as much, and she’d be damned if she wasn’t going to take it.

She threw herself into contention on the first lap, powering around the second turn in second place, but a slight hesitation at the halfway mark as the athletes broke from lanes cost her a position as she entered the bend. In the end, it might have been the difference, but that’s easy speculation with the wisdom of hindsight.

In one of the highest-calibre finals in the event’s history, Dutch star Femke Bol powered away to win in 50.63, with Justyna Swiety-Ersetic of Poland taking silver in 51.41 and Jodie Williams of Britain third in 51.73. Next in was Healy, who hit the line bankrupt, aware she had utterly emptied the tank in pursuit of her goal.

“I got so close to the medals,” she said “I was just 0.2 out but I came away with a personal best and to do that in there with a world-class field, I’m delighted. I know people would be disappointed with fourth, but this was my first major final.”

Earlier in the night Cian McPhillips, Mark English and Nadia Power all bowed out after being unable to finish in the top-two in their 800m semi-finals.

McPhillips finished third in his semi-final in 1:48.06.

“The experience has been phenomenal overall,” said the 18-year-old. “To see these guys on telly, you look at them and wonder how they do it, but when you’re in beside them and talking to them, it humanises them and you learn you can compete against these guys. It’s a great chance to develop. At the start of the year I never would have thought I’d have an indoor season, never mind make it to a European Championships.”

English finished fourth in his semi-final in 1:48.99, a race won by former world champion Pierre Ambroise-Bosse of France in 1:47.86.

“I would have liked to finish higher up but sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” said English. “Hanging back worked for me at the Europeans in 2014 against Bosse but it just wasn’t there today.”

Power finished fourth in her 800m semi-final in 2:04.04, with only the top two going through. “The plan was to go for it a little early and I knew it’d be risky but my strength is not kicking in the last 150, it’s making everyone hurt in the middle of the race,” she said. “It didn’t work today but I went for it, I learned, and I’ll have to come back and be better next time. Everything I’ve done this season has given me more hunger, and this season really, really convinced me I can be one of the best in the world. I know that’s crazy to say when I haven’t made a European final but I’ve made massive gains this year so I want to build on that.”

Sarah Lavin turned in a career-best performance in the heats of the women’s 60m hurdles, the Limerick athlete clocking a huge personal best of 8.06 to advance to the semi-finals. Sean Tobin produced a brilliant run to advance to the men’s 3000m final, clocking a personal best of 7:47.30.

Irish in action Sunday (all times Irish)

9:18am: Ciara Neville (women’s 60m heats)

9:34am: Molly Scott (women’s 60m heats)

9:42am: Joan Healy (women’s 60m heats)

11:40am: *Neville, Scott, Healy (women’s 60m semi-finals)

12:46am: Sarah Lavin (women’s 60m hurdles semi-final)

4:52pm: Sean Tobin (men’s 3000m final)

Online Editors