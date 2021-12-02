‘I had enormous speed and self-belief’ – says Golden legend Delany

This is the week when the phone will always ring: friends, relatives, journalists, reaching out to Ronnie Delany to relive the day, the race, that made him an Irish sporting immortal. Sure enough, the calls came again yesterday, plenty of them, on the 65th anniversary of his Olympic triumph.

Delany is 86 now, but he can recall with crystal clarity those three minutes and 40 seconds at the Melbourne Games in 1956. With every passing year, a new story will come to him from someone whose life he impacted, uplifted, from the other side of the world. If he’s sick of hearing them then he doesn’t show it. If he’s sick of telling us the tale of that Olympic final, then he certainly doesn’t seem it.

Tony Caldwell was one of the callers yesterday, an old friend who told Delany how he and his club-mates at Crusaders AC gathered around a wireless radio to hear the BBC broadcast of the 1,500m final, which aired in Ireland several hours after the race in Melbourne.

“Tony picked up something from the introduction,” says Delany. “He said to his mates: ‘Ronnie has won!’”

The news soon rippled across the country, and over the past 65 years Delany has heard countless stories of how people found out. There was the guy who was studying to be a priest and was in a silent order, his serenity broken by the head priest coming in to deliver the news: “Ronnie has won the Olympics!”

There were Delany’s friends, who delighted in telling him how their 50p wager on him had led to a windfall. “I think I was about 100-1,” he says. “They won a stack.”

Given Delany’s confidence, then and now, I suggest those odds were not reflected in his own mind.

“I was even money as far as I was concerned,” he says. “I was the youngest four-minute miler in the world, I was probably the fastest 800m runner in the field and I could also run 400m faster than my contemporaries. I had enormous speed and enormous self-belief.”

In the Olympic village that week, he ran into three of his English rivals – Ian Boyd, Kenneth Wood and Brian Hewson – who asked him who he reckoned would win the 1,500m.

“I said, ‘Ronnie is going to win.’ Their reactions ranged from screams to gasps; they were amazed I’d say this rude thing.”

But it ain’t bragging if you back it up, and Delany certainly did. After biding his time for much of the race he circled the field on the last lap, unleashing a blazing last 300 metres to take gold.

“I often wonder why other, equally talented runners haven’t won the Olympics, Irish among them, and I think there’s a degree of destiny,” he says. “I was 21 years of age, I’d hardly run any miles until the year before. It must have been my destiny to be Olympic champion.”

The ripple effect of his achievement never relented, the reminders arriving daily that he’s a member of one of sport’s most exclusive clubs. Very few live to see themselves immortalised, but last month Delany experienced that as a statue of him was unveiled in his hometown of Arklow. All but one of his 14 grandchildren were there, along with his four children and his wife Joan.

“That was the beauty of it,” he says.

The sculptor, Paul Ferriter, told Delany it might be an emotional experience when he first saw himself, though Delany’s first instinct was to touch the foot of the statue. “I wasn’t overly emotional, but it was a beautiful day,” he says. “The speeches were succinct and short, which I love.”

As President of the Irish Olympians Association, he keeps a close link to those who followed in his footsteps and Delany was a riveted viewer during the Tokyo Games, even if the time difference meant he missed many events he’d hoped to watch live. He noticed one big difference in the coverage compared to previous editions.

“It focused on that achievement of becoming an Olympian,” he says. “I was terribly impressed with that. The ones who didn’t do very well, there wasn’t a critical analysis of it. There was never an Olympic Games (before) where we acknowledged the wonder of our ordinary competitors and the glory of our winners.”

Delany was particularly impressed by Kellie Harrington, who “behaved with such dignity”, but his admiration extended to everyone who made it on to Ireland’s biggest ever Olympic team.

“The Irish Olympic Federation have done a great job getting the focus on to: once an Olympian, always an Olympian,” he says.

“It’s lovely to see this new aspect and that probably happened because of the delay and the uncertainty.”

For Delany, the pandemic also proved a major disruption, robbing him of the routine he had known and loved – one that saw him visit his local swimming pool several times a week, a habit he hasn’t rekindled since.

“The screw-up thing has been Covid, I had a very different lifestyle before,” he says.

“I still work, I’m not making any money, but I have my own business so I mentally kept working. But fitness is important.”

At 86, he looks in exceptional health, and Delany still works out three to four times a week, churning away on a stationary bike in his bedroom.

“God has gifted me, along with the talent of being a great athlete, with very good health, which I appreciate,” he says. “Joan has looked after me well.”

There’s a joke Delany likes to tell about his wife. “God help her,” he laughs.

“She’s the one who has to get up every morning with the Olympic champion … for 59 years – an appalling experience.”

Few wear the mantle of Olympic gold medallist with as much pride as Delany. Few carry it with as much grace. Towards the end of our chat Delany, ever the gentleman, thanks me for calling and inquires how I’m getting on – a rare occurrence when interviewing those who’ve scaled sport’s highest peak.

But Delany has long appreciated anyone who takes an interest in his achievement, understanding that the value of telling his tale goes far beyond self-aggrandisement.

“It’s important to contribute to the legend of what I achieved,” he says. “Not for Ronnie Delany, but to influence young athletes and people when they see this old man and think, ‘how the hell could he run?’”

But hell, could he run.