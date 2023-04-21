| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

‘I got success quite quickly and if it wasn’t for that, I don’t think I’d have stayed in it’

Worlds await for Irish sprinter Mark Smyth who smashed a 20-year-old national indoor record last month

Mark Smyth of Raheny Shamrock AC, celebrates after winning the senior men's 200m at the National Senior Indoor Championships in February. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Mark Smyth of Raheny Shamrock AC, celebrates after winning the senior men's 200m at the National Senior Indoor Championships in February. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mark Smyth of Raheny Shamrock AC, celebrates after winning the senior men's 200m at the National Senior Indoor Championships in February. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mark Smyth of Raheny Shamrock AC, celebrates after winning the senior men's 200m at the National Senior Indoor Championships in February. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

Long before Mark Smyth was one of the quickest Irishmen in history over 200 metres, he was a cross country runner of little renown. In truth, he was a student who’d turn out just to get a day off school. But the sadistic slog of that sport was never to his liking, his performances typifying the track runners’ adage that you shouldn’t drive a Ferrari in a mucky field.

I’d literally come last in every race,” he says.

Most Watched

Privacy