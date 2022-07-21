‘I gave it my all’ – Rhasidat Adeleke narrowly misses out on 400m semi-final at World Championships

Rhasidat Adeleke competes in the Women's 400m semi-final during day six of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ninth in the world – at 19 years of age. When it comes to what Rhasidat Adeleke achieved at the World Championships in Oregon on Wednesday night, no one could call it anything but a success.

But still, Adeleke is far too gifted and far too ambitious not to walk away and wonder what might have been.

Her time of 50.81 was just shy of her national 400m record of 50.70, and it brought her home fourth in the semi-final, just 0.16 away from qualification.

The race was won by two-time Olympic champion Shaunae-Miller Uibo in 49.55, the brilliant Bahamian lining up in the lane outside Adeleke. For the Dubliner, that felt a little surreal, given Adeleke had looked up to her for years.

“It was definitely a new experience – seeing your idol to your right,” said Adeleke. “It’s so weird, but I treated it like any regular competition. I got out there and gave it my all.”

Adeleke had gone out conservatively in her heat last Sunday but in the semi-final she knew she needed to attack it, and if anything she might have gone too hard.

“I usually chill out at the beginning and kick at the end but I feel like I got carried away by trying to stick to the leader,” she said. “I just ran a different race than I usually do but I still gave it my all.”

Adeleke turned for home firmly in contention for the second automatic qualifying spot with Jamaica’s Candice McLeod and Poland’s Anna Kielbasinska, but she couldn’t find what she needed to pass either to advance to the final.

But the performance crowned a dazzling year for the Tallaght teenager, who broke Irish records at 60m, 200m, 300m and 400m.

“I’m going to hopefully take a rest now, maybe change my mind and go to Europeans, who knows?” she said.

“I’ll hopefully go into next year with a new mindset and hope to achieve big things. The competitor in me still wants more and wants a world final, but it’s an achievement in itself, I guess.”

Earlier in the night, Mark English produced one of the best performances of his life to finish third in his 800m heat in 1:44.76, the second quickest performance in Irish history behind his national record of 1:44.71.

English positioned himself behind the leader through the opening lap and came across the line fourth in a blanket finish, which was upgraded to third after a disqualification ahead.

The 800m semi-finals take place at 7.0pm in Oregon tonight (3am Irish time).

“It was trying to hang on for dear life, to be honest,” he said of the 51-second first lap.

“They went out very quick but thankfully I was able to hold on. I wanted to be in contention on the last lap so the first lap was just about positioning, and then the next was about finishing it out as well as I can.”

After his fourth race in six days, Chris O’Donnell bowed out of the men’s 400m after finishing seventh in his semi-final in 46.01.

“It was probably one race too many,” said O’Donnell, who helped Ireland into the mixed relay final last Friday.

“I went in with a fresh mind but the legs in the home straight didn’t agree, but I’m going home really happy because I achieved what I wanted to achieve and more this week.

"I’m really proud of how I’ve done. I’ve got Europeans to look forward to and I’ll take a lot of confidence from this.”