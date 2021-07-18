‘I find it really easy to run five-minute miles . . . But sometimes I struggle with life’

‘I also talked to that guy I mentioned in the psych department, used to be a runner? He said that he doesn’t have anything concrete to back it up, but that he has long suspected that people who gravitate toward running or other endurance activities probably self-select for manic depression. Says he thinks it’s like an occupational hazard, and that what we’re essentially doing with heavy training is self-medicating with endorphins and such. I don’t know, it could be so much psychobabble, but it fits in with what I’ve seen over the years. And Quenton, it fits in with several people I’ve known who are no longer with us. My friend says you should take it very seriously and he says you should consider talking to someone.’

Start here, with the 14-year-old boy, 18 years before he becomes an Olympian. Stephen Scullion has just finished third in an 800m race and, given it’s not his best event, he’s content with his result. Others, however, are not. Shortly before the 1500m that same day, he’s approached by someone close to him.

“He told me if I didn’t win, he’d f*****g beat me,” he recalls with an awkward laugh. “I’m not really laughing,” he adds. “I cried my eyes out that day because I was so scared not to win.”

He won that 1500m by a street, and then that same person approached: See, all you needed was a little nudge. “I don’t call that a nudge,” says Scullion now. “That’s dropping a f*****g nuclear bomb on a 14-year-old.”

Fast forward to July 9, 2021 and Scullion is one month out from the Olympic marathon, a race he’s spent the last five years working towards, but at his training base in Flagstaff, Arizona, his thoughts are sliding down a dark well. He has spent the past few weeks writing a book about his life, picking at scabs that have not yet healed.

The anger starts to boil up inside him, a mixture of fury and resentment. He starts punching hard objects until his knuckles are puffed out, bloody. In those late-night hours, alone with his thoughts, he convinces himself that going to the Olympics would only endorse what was done to him.

The feeling is still there the next morning, so he opens Twitter and starts writing: “I will not be going to the Tokyo Olympics & until I feel in a better place with mental health I am taking some time to myself. I apologise to anybody who has supported me until now and feels let down. Sometimes in life you have to do what is right, and I need to find a happy place.”

He’s been looking for that place for most of his life.

Scullion was brought up in Cregagh and Newtownbreda in Belfast — a complex, resilient place that produced a complex, resilient athlete.

“Did I grow up in a rough area? F*****g right I did,” he says. “I had to fight every day of my life.”

When he was 13, the daily routine was to set up pallets on a local roundabout and petrol bomb them, then watch the flames and wait until the police arrived. That’s when the fun started, youngsters sprinting away, jumping walls and fleeing across rooftops.

“Scared shitless,” says Scullion. “You knew if the police guy caught you, you didn’t get reported. You got pulled in the back of the wagon and they put rubber sleeves over the batons and beat you with them.”

At school at Wellington College, he excelled in rugby and athletics, developing into one of Ireland’s brightest distance-running prospects in his late teens. But through much of his 20s, Scullion never truly made good on his ability. He’d be all-in on running and then all-out, retiring multiple times when races didn’t go to plan, before returning like a desperate ex who just couldn’t let go.

He worked with a horde of high-level coaches — Nic Bideau, Alan Storey, Robert Denmead, Stephen Haas — but couldn’t stay the course with any of them. He was committed but had a complete phobia of commitment.

“I tend to push people away before too long and it seems when anyone gets close to me I pull the plug. Maybe it’s the part of my brain that doesn’t want to disappoint someone or waste their time. It’s probably why I’m single, and why I don’t have a coach.”

There were many people who helped him then, who help him now, but ultimately Scullion steers his own ship — and it occasionally ends in wreckage.

He’s the second fastest Irish marathoner in history, the 2.09:49 he ran in London in freezing winds and heavy rain last October behind only John Treacy’s national record of 2.09:15. Those who saw him power to the finish that day, finishing 11th against the world’s best, had little idea of the turmoil he’d been through in the build-up.

Last August, Scullion was training at altitude in Font Romeu, France, using his spare time between runs to journal his thoughts. “They were brutal reading,” he says. “I’d be writing these things down and it was crazy how bipolar I’d almost be. A lot of what I was writing had f**k all to do with sport.”

Maybe it was over-analysing why a girl didn’t text him back. Maybe it was a bad workout that put his thoughts into a dark spiral. When he looked at what he wrote, he knew something wasn’t right. He called Dr Alan Rankin at Sports Institute Northern Ireland.

“I don’t share a lot about my history, but I went on to share it and it was almost like I was trying to justify that I wasn’t crazy. ‘Hey, there’s things that happened in my past and maybe it’ll explain some of these actions.’ Next thing I’m crying my eyes out.”

Scullion was referred to a sports psychiatrist who asked him to fill out a questionnaire assessing, on a scale of one to five, his overall happiness, how loved he felt, and other such metrics of his psychological wellbeing. “I’m like, ‘f**k, I don’t know, two?’” he says. “When you answer things honestly you go, ‘Wow, I’m really not in a good place.’”

He hopes that opening this window to his struggles might help others do the same. “I think there’s a lot of people in similar places, they just don’t know it yet. With depression, there’s not really a list of symptoms that are super obvious. It’s hard to see it until someone points it out.”

Over the past several months, he has talked everything through with a professional, coming to terms with how he was treated in the past, accepting how it might be affecting him. He’s accepted, too, how it might be unrelated.

“A lot of this comes down to chemistry. There’s literally tests you can do to give you a result of how much serotonin your body produces compared to the person next to you. Everybody points the finger at (childhood) issues and the psychiatrist said, ‘it could just be your genetic make-up.’”

Scullion started a course of anti-depressants late last year and, by and large, he continues to take them today, adding that they have helped him get to a “wonderful, wonderful place.”

He also read books about mental health, trying to grasp why his mind went into such dark places. The issues have long been present, but the difference now is he feels he no longer has to hide them.

“You mention anti-depressants 10 or 15 years ago and people will think, ‘Jesus Christ, this crazy bastard, he could f*****g stab me one of these days.’ And it’s not like that. It could just be that I struggle with something others find really easy. I find it really easy to run five-minute miles. I ran 26.2 of them in rain, freezing cold and wind, and some people can’t run 400 metres at that pace.

“But sometimes I struggle with life.”

On January 1, 2017, Scullion awoke at a friend’s apartment in Belfast that overlooked the River Lagan. The night before, New Year’s Eve, he’d spent “sniffing all sorts up my nose, drinking a bottle of whiskey, a bottle of red wine,” a cocktail that left him frantic, paranoid at the house party.

He grabbed a fork from the kitchen, carrying it around, convinced “someone had arranged a team of people to come and beat me up.”

He was soon handed a joint to calm down and smoking it brought about the desired effect: blackout sleep. When he awoke he was disillusioned, but Scullion knew one thing: he had to get out. He snuck away but met a high fence outside that circled the perimeter of the complex. He climbed it, bundling through the razor wire at the top that shredded his shirt and his skin. He was far too out of it to feel any pain.

He walked home, hoping neither of his grandparents caught sight of him as he passed near their house, and once he arrived he slept for most of the day, awaking to blood covering his bed and the grisly sight of deep cuts on his back. It felt like rock-bottom.

“I decided I needed to get myself out of there,” he says.

He booked a flight to London, where he stayed for the next several months, surrounded by friends, runners, whose clean-living ways started to rub off on him. Not that he’d ever blame his friends back in Belfast for the direction he was headed.

“You have to hold yourself accountable,” he says. “If you want to be a lion and not a sheep, you’ll never blame the company you’re in.”

In late January that year, he signed up for the London Marathon, hauling his bloated 85kg body out the door for a 13-mile run on that same day. He threw his vaping devices in the bin, steadily increased his training, and before long he was averaging 100 miles a week.

In April 2017, he ran 2:17:59 to finish sixth in the London Marathon. That same year, he joined a friend on an altitude training camp in Flagstaff, and fell in love with the place — the clean, crisp air, the endless miles of wooded trails. It’s where Scullion has based himself for much of the past four years, mentored by his friend and long-time agent, Stephen Haas.

To fund his Olympic dream, he spent a couple of years learning website design, taking on commissions anytime his bank balance ran close to the red. In 2018, he lowered his marathon best to 2.15:55 in London, then the following January clocked 2.14:34 in Houston, Texas. In September 2019 he went to the World Championships in Doha, where people told him he could finish in the top 10. Scullion wilted in the desert heat, finishing 43rd in 2.21:31.

After that race, he couldn’t face the glare of the media for quite some time, his thoughts back in that dark place. He wanted — needed — redemption, so he rolled the dice just three weeks later and lined up at the Dublin Marathon.

That was the day he realised what he could be, hacking two and a half minutes off his best to finish second in 2.12:01. Ahead of him on the winner’s podium: Othmane El Goumri, a Moroccan who had just returned from a two-year doping ban. For all that Scullion loves this sport, he’s all too aware of its ugly side.

“Do I think half the sport is filthy, cheating? Yeah, and it pisses me off that it’s getting worse. It’s sad but I don’t let it affect me. My fulfilment or happiness is not really down to results and I feel sorry for people that cheat. I don’t know how they can feel like they’ve achieved anything. With the whole happiness and mental health they’re f*****g themselves, unless they have no conscience.”

Beyond doping, shoe technology has also skewed the marathon landscape into something that is increasingly unrecognisable. For a long time Scullion avoided joining the legions who were switching to so-called super-shoes — which contain hyper-responsive foam and carbon fibre plates.

His first marathon in them was his breakthrough race in Dublin, 2019, where he spray-painted the Nike Next% black given he had a different sponsor at the time. These days Scullion is a free agent so has no such concerns, and other brands have since caught up to Nike. Just about every athlete competing in Tokyo will use the same technology, which is worth between one and four minutes for elite marathoners. Scullion will be among them.

“It’s an advantage I didn’t ask for,” he says. “But I felt the absolute need to match because it was legal, and it was happening.”

The text came through on a Monday, three days after Scullion had endured that night of turmoil in Flagstaff, two days after he announced his withdrawal from the Olympics. “I’ll go and race,” it read.

A day later, he took to Twitter and expanded on his reasons.

“As a kid I was abused in ways a kid shouldn’t be, and I was taught if I didn’t perform on race days I was bad, or punished . . . I thought making a decision to withdraw myself from the Olympics would punish the person who had hurt me . . . I realise that’s not the right answer, and I’d only be continuing to punish myself.”

His post brought to mind a line from Gerard Hartmann, the renowned physical therapist from Limerick who has worked with more than 60 Olympic medal winners. During an interview I did with Hartmann several years ago, he said “all great athletes are either running to something, or running away from something.”

The inference was clear, its accuracy becoming more pronounced as you ascend to the highest echelons of elite sport. Great motivation typically finds its origins in two places: the promise of substantial reward or a desire to escape the past. For Scullion, it could be both.

“I sat with a sports psychiatrist and I cried about the past,” he says. “Now, a year on, I look back and I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ve become a lion and the lion doesn’t exist without that.”

The issue, of course, is the trade-off — all he might have lost to have gained this resilience, this capacity to suffer and endure. Scullion knows he’s not alone on that front.

“You’d struggle to find a professional at the elite level who doesn’t have a side of something, who doesn’t have a few issues going on. It’s very difficult to have one and not the other. There’s a reason Tiger Woods doesn’t crumble on the 18th hole and it’s because his dad f****d with him in all kinds of ways so the 18th hole couldn’t do anything. But don’t think those mind games won’t come back and give you an issue somewhere else in life. If you want to be really f*****g good, there’s a cost, and maybe the cost is every now and again you’ll struggle with happiness and self-fulfilment.

“I believe coaches, parents, friends, light a spark and it’s up to your brain to put that spark out and say, ‘This coach has no f*****g clue what he’s talking about.’ If your brain goes, ‘I need to win this 1500 and I’m not good enough unless I do,’ that’s the part that is most detrimental. My brain has carried these comments, rehearsed them, replayed them: ‘You’re not good enough; you need to be better; you’re only good if you win.’”

So maybe Scullion is running from something. But he’s also running towards something. Three weeks from today, he’ll race the Olympic men’s marathon in Sapporo, over 800km north of Tokyo. He’ll stand on that line alongside his Irish teammates Paul Pollock and Kevin Seaward, both also Belfast men, and he’ll give it his best against the likes of Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathoner of all time.

The rush Scullion will feel is something he simply can’t replicate elsewhere. There was a time when he needed running — the crutch that helped him through darkness — but he says that’s no longer true. Now he just really, really wants it.

“Because I retired, learned how to build websites and saw that I could generate $5,000 in two weeks doing that, when I came back I didn’t need running to be my everything. Five or six years ago all I had to do was a 60-minute run in the morning and I felt content, but if I couldn’t do that I felt miserable, depressed. Running, for me, should be when you release these things.

“I feel more on the marathon start line than any other day of the year and you’re talking to a guy who has sniffed all sorts, vaped all kinds, smoked all kinds, and still, on marathon day, I feel more than I felt on those other occasions combined. I go through every spectre of emotion: excitement, fear, insecurity, doubt, elation.”

The thing is: It’s not that some neat magical, storybook ending awaits him in Japan. Scullion could well finish in the top 10 or 15 or he could fail to make the top 50. Either way, the sun will rise the next day and his life will have to go on, acknowledging what happened in his past but finding a way not to be burdened by it.

He feels in the form of his life, his body the fittest it’s been, his mind a whole lot better than it was before he opened up. The voice that once poisoned his thoughts is still there, somewhere, but it’s not as loud as before, its points constantly challenged, rebuffed, reconsidered. There can be another way, and he’s trying his best to find it.

As he sat down in recent weeks and started digging up the past, poring over the pain, the betrayal, he thought of those who might read his story and feel a certain kinship, a certain hope.

“What it’s done is it’s made me take it a bit easier on myself,” he says. “And say, ‘Stephen, you’re doing really f*****g good.’”