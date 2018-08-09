'I couldn't respond like I usually do' - Ireland's Leon Reid seventh in the final of the 200m at the European Championships

Ireland's Leon Reid has finished seventh in the final of the 200m at the European Championship at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Running out of lane eight, Reid started well but found the going too hot and finished in 20.37 seconds, just seven hundredths off Paul Hession's Irish record.

World champion Ramil Guliyev in a Championship Record time of 19.76 seconds, the second fastest time ever for a European over 200m.

"It was terrible. I thought I ran a good bend but I couldn't finish it off," Reid told RTE afterwards.

"I wanted a PB. It wasn't good enough. I need to be in the mix. I don't want to be finishing seventh.

"I couldn't respond like I usually do."

The Bath-born sprinter applied to switch his allegiance from Britain to Ireland in 2016, a process that was only approved days before Reid flew to Berlin.

The 24-year-old qualifies to represent Ireland as his mother was born in Belfast while his foster mother, who was in the stadium last night, is from Wexford.

Earlier this evening, Thomas Barr clocked the second fastest time of his career to win a bronze medal in the final of the 400m hurdles.

Since the European Championships was first held in Turin in 1934, no Irishman had won a medal in a sprint event, but Barr corrected that statistic.

