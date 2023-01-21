'I came to faith in the last couple of years and that’s given me a lot of peace to trust God’s plan'

So often in sport, the end arrives at a time you don’t get to choose – the tools of your trade first bending, then breaking, leaving behind a void of petrifying proportions. The path to inner calm, amid such disillusionment, is so often about reinvention.

That’s how it was for David Campbell. Until his late 20s, he was first and foremost an athlete, his sense of self shaped by the oh-so-simple act of running two laps of a track, or 800 metres, in a time that’s oh-so-difficult: one minute, 45 seconds.

But when Campbell’s back, hamstring and Achilles tendon took turns to cry surrender, that soon became an impossible act. It was time to start over.

Athletics might have broken his heart – and legs – several times over, but Campbell has put those experiences to good use over the past decade.

These days, the 40-year-old’s craft is all about helping others avoid a similar fate.

Eugene, Oregon, otherwise known as Track Town, USA, is a city of 176,000 people, a place laden with hipsters and homeless – sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference – that is nestled amid a rich, green, forested landscape.

It was the host for the World Athletics Championships in July, and a visit to that event offered a chance to check in with Campbell, who’s made the place his home since 2018.

The company he founded, Track Town Performance and Rehabilitation, operates about a 20-minute walk from the University of Oregon campus, just across the Willamette River.

By basing himself at the Renew Institute, Campbell has access to a team of radiologists on site to assist with diagnosis and biological interventions, and he treats everyone from kids to octogenarians, from casual joggers to world-beating track stars.

“My passion is for the younger athletes,” he says. “It’s big business here: high school sport and the NCAA.

“A lot of parents will get their 15-year-old in here to give them the best chance. I want to make sure younger athletes don’t fall into the pitfalls many of us had.”

Legendary sportswriter Con Houlihan once told an aspiring writer that he was making “all the right mistakes” and, looking back, that’s kind of how it was in Campbell’s career, his errors typically stemming from either a lack of guidance or an excess of desire.

“My talent was my discipline and my ability to work hard and grind,” he says. “I trained as hard as I could, hoping my ceiling would keep going up and up and then I snapped, trying to do that.”

The Kildare native was not a standout junior, and it was only in 2006, at the age of 24, that he rose to international level, clocking 1:46.99 to make the European Championships in Gothenburg.

After that Campbell went all-in, moving to Australia to train full-time under coach Nic Bideau, the husband of Sonia O’Sullivan.

“You learn by osmosis,” he says. “Sonia was, and still is, one of the toughest, most ruthless mental people in the game. Lots of people can train hard, but who can put it together when you need to?

“We trained hard,” he adds. “I don’t think I took a day off in three or four years.”

Bideau is a renowned straight-shooter and knew what made Campbell tick – a kick in the a**e far more effective than a pat on the back.

“I worked well with friction. I think he said, ‘well done’, once in my career and that was when I made the start line in Osaka.”

That summer of 2007 was the peak of Campbell’s career. He returned from Australia fitter than ever, beating an international field at the Cork City Sports before winning the 800m/1,500m double at nationals.

That earned him a spot at the World Championships in Osaka, Japan, but a severe bout of food poisoning left him in a ghastly state before his opening round.

His usual racing weight was 142lbs, but Campbell dropped to 128lbs during a two-day stint in hospital. His stubborn streak soon came out in force.

“I was going to run even if I had to crawl,” he says. “I fought with (Irish team doctor) Bill Cuddihy when he called an ambulance, I fought with the ambulance people, I was fighting with the nurses.”

Eventually, he checked himself out of hospital, signing various waivers and just about hitting the 130lb weight required of him before he was allowed to compete.

He finished seventh in his heat in 1:46.47, less than half a second outside his PB at the time – an astonishing effort given his physical state.

“If you met either of my parents, John or Bernie, they’re magnificently stubborn,” he laughs. “That’s the gift they gave me: stubbornness.”

Campbell kept his tunnel vision in the years after but fell shy of his ultimate goal: to reach the Olympics.

In 2008, he lost a race-off with Thomas Chamney at nationals to secure the one available 800m spot, while by 2012 his body was beginning to fall apart.

For years, he had operated with a singular purpose, but that would have to change.

“Life is easy when you have one goal,” he says. “Everything else just fades away. It’s actually a comfortable place to be.”

Retirement was different. Too many options. Condemned to be free.

“It took seven or eight years to get over the fact I didn’t achieve what I wanted,” he admits. “It hurt for a long time.”

Religion helped him find a way out. “I fought a lot with myself, internally, I fought a lot with God, externally, and then I came to faith in the last couple of years and that’s given me a lot of peace to trust God’s plan. He’s put me places I never planned to be.”

Campbell soon found a new calling. During his athletics career, he’d done massage therapy on the side to earn a few quid and when long-time mentor James Nolan offered him a place at UCD on the Ad Astra scholarship programme, at a time when Campbell was struggling with injury, the timing felt right.

He started a four-year degree in physiotherapy, during which he worked with the likes of Rob Heffernan, the athletes from the Melbourne Track Club, and those competing in the Great Run series. He spent a year working with Gerard Hartmann, learning much from the renowned Limerick therapist’s “diligent, obsessive” approach.

Through his friendship with Brian Moore, a haematologist from Sligo, Campbell was introduced to coach Mark Rowland at the Nike Oregon Track Club, who offered him a position in 2015.

He started working with them intermittently, but due to visa issues it was 2018 before he could move to the US full-time, Campbell working with that group until 2020 before going out on his own. To date, he’s treated about 30 Olympic medallists, a couple of hundred Olympians and, as a result, he knows exactly what it takes to reach the top.

“I get emails from Irish athletes asking that type of question and I go, ‘You want to be an Olympian? OK. Tell me how you’re going to do that. Write out where you are and how you’re going to get there’. It sounds very simple, but most people haven’t figured out how they’re going to get there.”

There was scant support for Irish athletes during Campbell’s career but he knows the landscape is changing.

“If there was a good development system and you had coaches like Feidhlim Kelly back then, it could have been a lot different. You need a book of 20 good coaches who are mentoring, guiding, and to get the numbers of kids that can run running together. Then the cream will rise to the top.

“But they have to visualise how they’re going to get from A to B. It doesn’t happen by accident. You need people who aren’t afraid to send them somewhere better if they need to go somewhere better.

“Watching Rhasidat (Adeleke) go to the US: I think Ireland could do a good job with her, but you go to a sprints school where you’re number four in the school, then you gotta get better. I wish I had gone to the NCAA system, but I was a really, really late developer so maybe I wouldn’t even have got through it.”

Injuries, as Campbell knows, are the biggest stumbling block for athletes transitioning to the senior ranks, but what’s behind them?

“Generally it’s training errors: someone who’s running 25 miles a week jumps up because they want to run a marathon. I like the FIT principle: frequency, intensity, time.

“The language I use in here: we can get you to do anything you want, but you’ve got to earn the right to do it. Start at A, look at B, what the goal is, and break it down in a very common-sense fashion.

“Then treat the person. If guys are breaking up with girlfriends, losing their jobs, those stressors add up. I’m probably softer on athletes I work with than I was on myself and maybe that’s a reaction to me pushing too hard. But there are athletes a hell of a lot tougher than I was around now.”

Much of Campbell’s work is in the elite ranks but he gets just as much satisfaction from those at lower tiers.

He speaks of a patient who started running at 55 after a double hip replacement who he guided to his first sub-six-minute mile.

He speaks of an 80-year-old with vascular parkinsonism who struggled to walk into the clinic but who’s now up to three miles a day, along with 10 miles of cycling.

He talks of the 10-year-old girl who had dismal running mechanics, the kind that would likely cause injury down the line, and how they’re tweaking things now, before her promising soccer career gets derailed.

Then there are the pro athletes. “When they get their job done, I’m happy,” says Campbell. “And when they don’t achieve their goal, I’m crushed for them.”

It’s hard to disassociate his work from his emotions, but life of late has brought Campbell more balance.

In December 2020 he married Jess, who runs the performance centre at the University of Oregon, and in August this year they welcomed their first child, Ruthie Rose.

His main motivation now? “Being a great father, a great husband, serving with the gifts I’ve been given,” says Campbell, who’s a far more rounded and relaxed figure today, a decade removed from his athletics career, than he was during it. The passage of time has taught him to go much easier on himself.

“I’m proud of the effort I made – there was zero guarantee any of it could ever happen,” he says. “I’m frustrated by stupid decisions I made, too, but there’s not too many perfect people knocking around. I’m alive and kicking at 40 to make more mistakes. I didn’t plan on getting this far.”

