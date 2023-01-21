| 7.5°C Dublin

'I came to faith in the last couple of years and that’s given me a lot of peace to trust God’s plan'

After a troubling end to his own running career, former Irish champion David Campbell is making a name for himself in Oregon as a physiotherapist for Olympians, octogenarians and everyone else in between

Physiotherapist David Campbell stands during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA. Photo by: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand
David Campbell, St Coca's AC, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Men's 800m final at the AAI Senior Track and Field Championships in 2007. Photo by: Pat Murphy/SPORTSFILE Expand
David Campbell after his heat of the Men's 800m where he finished 7th in a time of 1:46.47 at the World Championships in 2007. Photo by: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE Expand

David Campbell, St Coca's AC, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Men's 800m final at the AAI Senior Track and Field Championships in 2007. Photo by: Pat Murphy/SPORTSFILE

David Campbell after his heat of the Men's 800m where he finished 7th in a time of 1:46.47 at the World Championships in 2007. Photo by: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Cathal Dennehy

So often in sport, the end arrives at a time you don’t get to choose – the tools of your trade first bending, then breaking, leaving behind a void of petrifying proportions. The path to inner calm, amid such disillusionment, is so often about reinvention.

That’s how it was for David Campbell. Until his late 20s, he was first and foremost an athlete, his sense of self shaped by the oh-so-simple act of running two laps of a track, or 800 metres, in a time that’s oh-so-difficult: one minute, 45 seconds.

