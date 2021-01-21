'He was like a father figure' - Ciara Mageean leads tributes to former coach and 'special man' Jerry Kiernan

"He was a special man and there will be never be another Jerry Kiernan, that’s for sure"

European medallist Ciara Mageean has paid an emotional tribute to Jerry Kiernan who coached the Down middle distance runner when she was based in Dublin.

She said he was like a father figure to her.

“He was more than a coach to me; he was a friend and a mentor and to be honest he was like a father figure.

“He had this special ability to meet anybody at their level. He was humble and a tough man. People from the outside probably thought he was hard and stern. But anybody who knew him knew that wasn’t the case. He was a big softie. He had two lovely sons and I know they will miss him dearly.”

Read More

Mageean said one of the hardest things she had to do during her athletic career was leave Dublin and base herself in Manchester.

“My boyfriend will probably be upset to hear that it wasn’t hard to leave him and come to Manchester but was hard leaving Jerry. I felt like I had broken is heart a little bit.

“He spoke so passionately about the past, but he didn’t live in the past at all. He didn’t carry an air of a great athlete. There are many athletes you meet in Ireland and they are guests of honour whenever they go. Jerry just came and sat down. I loved that about him.

“When he took me my under his wing, he made me believe in my ability. He was a special man and there will be never be another Jerry Kiernan, that’s for sure,” said Mageean, speaking on RTE Radio.

Ulster out-half Ian Madigan, a former pupil of Kiernan's, paid his own tribute to on Instagram, posting a picture form his schooldays.

“What an incredible man Jerry Kiernan was,“ Madigan wrote.

“I was lucky enough to be taught by Jerry. He was far more than a teacher. The heartbeat of St.Brigids boys. Always telling us to aim high. To follow our dreams. To back our opinion and most importantly to run rather than walk. R.I.P Jerry. You legend.“

Online Editors