Hard work brings steady progress for O’Donnell

It all started with a search for speed. But for Chris O’Donnell, the goal was never to utilise that pace on the track — at least not back then.

In his early teens he was a gifted soccer player and, as a winger, he was encouraged to take up athletics training to help find an extra yard of pace. That’s what first led him to Sligo AC, where he’d do sprint work a couple of times a week.

O’Donnell ended up entering a few local events in the months that followed and, within a year, he was making an impact on the national scene, qualifying for schools internationals.

And now here he is, aged 24, an Olympian already, who’s ready to race the 400m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. O’Donnell will line up in the 400m heats just after 11.0am in Eugene today (7.0pm Irish time) and while the odds are stacked against him, his goal is to run a PB and make a world semi-final.

It doesn’t look beyond him, though O’Donnell could well be running on tired legs given he has ripped around the oval in Hayward Field twice already, helping Ireland into the final of the mixed 4x400m relay on Friday, in which they finished eighth.

“Two rounds might make it more difficult but I’m not going to go in disheartened,” he says. “My goal is to get through the heats — certainly.”

Friday proved a rollercoaster ride for O’Donnell, who was also part of the mixed team that made the World Relays final in Poland and the Olympic final in Tokyo last year.

In the morning the quartet produced a magnificent performance to finish second in their heat in 3:13.88, but with Rhasidat Adeleke unavailable for the final, they were always going to be up against it. They finished eighth in 3:16.86.

“We have to be really proud of ourselves,” says O’Donnell. “To make a final is a really good achievement. I’ve a world final in the bag so no matter what happens, I’m going to be going home absolutely buzzing. It’s on my CV, and no one can take that away.”

O’Donnell might not have the international underage medals to make him a household name in Irish athletics, but he’s been on a quiet, steady trajectory upwards for the past few years — one that could soon make him a senior contender at European level.

In 2017 he announced his immense talent by finishing sixth in the European under 20 400m final in 46.54 — still the fastest ever run by an Irish under 20. He followed the scholarship path abroad after but chose Loughborough University in the UK over the more common US route. It took him three years to better his PB from 2017 but ever since his progression has been steady: 46.16 in 2020, 45.55 in 2021, 45.26 in 2022.

“It’s a number of years (of work) that added up altogether,” he says. “I haven’t got injured in all those years, touch wood, and all the training has taken effect.”

O’Donnell is now a full-time athlete, though he says it’s basically been that way “forever” and that “training comes first.” He is coached by Benke Blomkvist, a highly regarded Swede who works for British Athletics. “He’s very technical, he uses a lot of science, analysis, and I’ve improved a lot this year,” says O’Donnell. “We’ve a really good training group, we’ve three guys running 45-mid.”

His PB in Madrid last month put him second on the Irish all-time list behind David Gillick, and O’Donnell now has the 45-second barrier in his sights.

“I haven’t come worse than second in four or five really good races. People talk about national records and all this — that’ll come. I’m looking at being competitive. Every year I’m getting better and more and more people are starting to realise I’m competing with the best guys, so I just want to keep it that way.”