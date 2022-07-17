| 17°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hard work brings steady progress for O’Donnell

400m star aims to be competitive on the World Championship stage

Chris O&rsquo;Donnell: &lsquo;We have to be really proud of ourselves.&rsquo; Photo by Sam Barnes / Sportsfile Expand

Close

Chris O&rsquo;Donnell: &lsquo;We have to be really proud of ourselves.&rsquo; Photo by Sam Barnes / Sportsfile

Chris O’Donnell: ‘We have to be really proud of ourselves.’ Photo by Sam Barnes / Sportsfile

Chris O’Donnell: ‘We have to be really proud of ourselves.’ Photo by Sam Barnes / Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

It all started with a search for speed. But for Chris O’Donnell, the goal was never to utilise that pace on the track — at least not back then.

In his early teens he was a gifted soccer player and, as a winger, he was encouraged to take up athletics training to help find an extra yard of pace. That’s what first led him to Sligo AC, where he’d do sprint work a couple of times a week.

Most Watched

Privacy