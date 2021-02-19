| 10°C Dublin

Getting set for the long road to Tokyo

As it stands, 54 Irish athletes have qualified for this year’s Olympics in Japan

Fionnuala McCormack has already qualified for the Olympic Games. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Fionnuala McCormack has already qualified for the Olympic Games. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

In recent weeks there’s been a shift in the conversation when it comes to this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games. No longer is it about whether they will happen, but how.

As the trend in Covid-19 cases in Japan heads in the right direction – south – hopes are rising among the 11,000 budding Olympians and 4,000 Paralympians that all their graft will find an outlet this summer.

“There is no Plan B,” said International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach last month. “We have at this moment no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July.”

