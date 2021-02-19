Getting set for the long road to Tokyo

In recent weeks there’s been a shift in the conversation when it comes to this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games. No longer is it about whether they will happen, but how.

As the trend in Covid-19 cases in Japan heads in the right direction – south – hopes are rising among the 11,000 budding Olympians and 4,000 Paralympians that all their graft will find an outlet this summer.

“There is no Plan B,” said International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach last month. “We have at this moment no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July.”

Of course, such unbridled confidence would be more convincing were it not the same tone he struck around this time last year, weeks before the plug was finally pulled on the event. The stakes are higher this time.

No further postponements are possible, and outright cancellation would result in a €35 billion hit to the Japanese economy, according to research carried out by Katsuhiro Miyamoto of Kansai University.

Together with the Japanese government, the IOC has a huge incentive to find a way, given three quarters of its revenue comes from broadcast deals associated with the Games, money that many international sports federations are deeply dependent on to stay afloat in non-Olympic years.

Hosting the Games without spectators would result in half the hit to the Japanese economy as cancellation, but there’s every reason to believe that the stands won’t be empty. After all, more than 13,000 fans were allowed at the Emperor’s Cup football final in Tokyo last month – just over 20pc of the national stadium’s capacity – and in November 2,000 fans watched a gymnastics competition at an indoor arena in Tokyo.

This, remember, was in a pre-vaccine world, and though Japan has been slower than most in getting its programme running, it began its rollout earlier this week with its vulnerable population all eligible to receive one long before the Games – and 11,000 competitors – come to town.

Hosting an event of such magnitude will, of course, be a logistical nightmare, but with templates firmly established across various sports, this will just require the same procedures on a bigger scale. The biggest issue may be with staging qualifying events, given one third of the competitors have yet to book their place.

As it stands, 54 Irish athletes have qualified but that number will rise considerably before the team is announced in late June. Here’s the latest on their road to the biggest stage in sport.

Athletics

Athletes can qualify in two ways: secure the automatic qualification standard or place high enough on world rankings.

There are currently seven Irish athletes with the automatic standard: marathoners Stephen Scullion, Kevin Seaward, Paul Pollock and Fionnuala McCormack; race walkers Brendan Boyce and Alex Wright; and 1500m runner Ciara Mageean.

However, eight more athletes are high enough on world rankings that they should secure a spot: Leon Reid (200m), Marcus Lawler (200m), Mark English (800m), Thomas Barr (400m hurdles), David Kenny (20km race walk), Ciara Neville (100m), Phil Healy (200m) and Michelle Finn (3000m steeplechase).

A host of others could join them such as Nadia Power in the women's 800m, Andrew Coscoran and Paul Robinson over 1500m, Colin Quirke and Eric Favors in the shot put, Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner in the 800m or 1500m, Sarah Lavin in the 100m hurdles, Kate O’Connor in the heptathlon. Seán Tobin, Brian Fay, Ciarán Ó Lionáird and Ann Marie McGlynn are among the many others eyeing qualification.

While in recent times the only competitive outlet for such athletes was on foreign soil, Sport Ireland recently signed off on Athletics Ireland’s plans to stage an elite-only event in Abbotstown this weekend, which will allow a select group a chance to post qualifying times for the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland (March 5-7) and boost their world rankings with a view to Olympic qualification.

For Olympic marathon hopefuls, there are scant opportunities to qualify with most major spring road races cancelled, but the elite-only Wrexham Marathon in Wales on April 25 will see a host of Irish athletes take their final qualification shot.

Badminton

Ireland is targeting two events in Tokyo: the men’s singles with Nhat Nguyen and the mixed doubles with siblings Sam and Chloe Magee.

There are 38 spots available in the men’s singles and Nguyen is currently 25th when accounting for the limits each nation can enter. Sixteen teams will make it in the mixed doubles and the Magees are currently 28th on world rankings, but when limits per nation are accounted for they are just outside the cut-off.

It’s expected that the final rankings in April will determine who competes in Tokyo, with qualifying events set to resume in March.

Boxing

So far only one Irish boxer, flyweight Brendan Irvine, has booked his place, but that number will rise significantly in the months ahead.

The European qualifier in London last March was postponed following the second day of action and earlier this week, the IOC’s Boxing Task Force rescheduled it for June.

The last-chance world qualifying event originally scheduled for June has been cancelled, with the available places set to be allocated to the continental federations, who will distribute them to the highest-ranked boxer who has not qualified in each weight class.

Kellie Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke, Emmett Brennan, George Bates, Aidan Walsh, Michael Nevin and Kiril Afanasev all remain in contention for places in Tokyo, and IABA high performance director Bernard Dunne says the door is still open for Dean Gardiner to return if the Clonmel man chooses to row back on his decision to step away from the sport.



A squad of 10 Irish boxers that includes Irvine and Kellie Harrington will compete at the Standja Multi-Nations in Sofia, Bulgaria next week.

“Nothing has changed in terms of what we want to achieve,” said Dunne recently. “They just have to focus on getting as ready as possible when the chance comes.”

Canoeing

In canoe slalom, Ireland has qualified one boat for the C1 event via Robert Hendrick’s performance at the 2019 World Championship, a place that was awarded to Liam Jegou, who is currently on a warm-weather training camp on Reunion Island, where he finished an impressive third in a recent race against many of his Olympic rivals.

Hannah Craig is looking to qualify in the women’s K1 slalom and will have a chance to secure the sole remaining spot at the European Championships in Italy in May. One spot is also available at that same event in the men’s K1, with three Irishmen set to chase it from a selection of Noel Hendrick, Eoin Teague, Alistair McCreery, Samuel Curtis, Oisin Farrell and Louis Hannon.

The Irish squad was strengthened of late with the addition of twin sisters Madison and Michaela Corcoran, daughters of two-time US Olympian Mike Corcoran. They switched allegiances from the US and will now be eligible to compete at the European Championships, with Michaela in the C1 category and Madison in the K1.

In canoe sprint, Jenny Egan has been Ireland’s top kayaker for many years but her strongest discipline, the K1 5000m, is not an Olympic event.

She can still secure a place in either the K1 200m or 500m at the European Championships in May or at a World Cup event. Barry Watkins and Ronan Foley will also be chasing qualification in the K1 1000m.

Cycling

Qualification is complete in both track and road cycling, though the identity of the Irish competitors is undecided.

Ireland has three spots secured for the men’s road race and one of that trio can also contest the time trial, with Ryan Mullen a likely selection based on his ability at the latter.

With the road race climbing the lower slopes of Mount Fuji, it will likely prove too hilly for Sam Bennett to contend, and while the Carrick-on-Suir sprinter has often spoken about his desire to compete at the Games he admitted recently he may wait to do so until the Paris Games in 2024, where the course will be more to his liking. Dan Martin and Nicolas Roche are the duo most likely to complete the team.

In track cycling, Ireland has secured places in the men’s and women’s madison, meaning four cyclists will be in action in the velodrome. Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley finished 11th in the madison at the World Championships last year and the Tokyo line-up is still undecided with Shannon McCurley, Emily Kay and others in contention.

Mark Downey and Felix English also secured Ireland a place with an 11th-place finish at the World Championships and they will be in competition with Fintan Ryan, Marc Potts and others for the starting places in Tokyo.

Diving

Oliver Dingley broke a 68-year diving drought for Ireland when competing at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and he’s still in search of qualification for the Tokyo Games. He’ll get his chance at the world cup event in Tokyo in late April, where Clare Cryan and Tanya Watson are hoping to become the first Irish female divers to qualify for the Games.

Equestrian

The Tokyo Games will see a first with Irish teams competing in dressage, eventing and show jumping. Horse Sport Ireland named its eventing long list last month, which includes five Olympians and the team that won silver at the World Equestrian Games. The final selections will be announced in mid-June.

In dressage, there was positive news of late with Anna Merveldt progressing towards qualification for the FEI World Cup Final in April after finishing ninth in the FEI World Cup Freestyle Grand Prix in Salzburg, riding the 12-year-old gelding Esporim.

The Irish show jumping team showed much promise towards the end of last year with two third-place finishes at FEI Nations Cup events. Their next outing as an Irish team will come at the FEI Nations Cup Series in May.

Golf

Qualification is based on the International Golf Federation’s world rankings, with both the men’s and women’s field capped at 60 players and Ireland expected to field two players in each.

Rory McIlroy is currently ranked fifth and Shane Lowry 19th so both should comfortably secure their places, with Graeme McDowell and Padraig Harrington the current replacements. On the women’s side Stephanie Meadow (35th) and Leona Maguire (43rd) should both make the cut come the allocation of places.

Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan is the sole Irish gymnast qualified and the Newtownards man will be among Ireland’s leading medal hopes when he contests the men’s pommel horse. Adam Steele is still hoping to secure a place in the all-around event and can do so at the European Championships in Basel in April. Megan Ryan is currently first reserve following her performance at the 2019 World Championships with Emma Slevin second reserve, and if a nation with a qualifying spot ahead of Ireland withdraws, that position would go to Ireland.

Hockey

While the Olympic dream came to an end for the Irish men’s team after a defeat to Canada in the qualifiers, the Tokyo Games will see the Irish women make their Olympic debut and they will be hoping to emulate the heroics of the 2018 World Cup, where they were beaten finalists.

A squad of 16 competing players will travel to Japan with two reserves, which will be selected from the current panel of 23 players announced by head coach Sean Dancer late last year.

They will open their Olympic campaign on July 24 against South Africa, then face the Netherlands, Germany, India and Great Britain over the ensuing seven days.

Last month they continued preparations with a warm-weather camp in Murcia where they took on Spain in a series of friendlies, netting two wins, two draws and one defeat against the world-number-seven team. The sides will renew that rivalry at the European Championships in Amsterdam in June, where they are both drawn in Pool A alongside Scotland and the Netherlands.

Judo

Ireland has three athletes chasing qualification in judo, with siblings Ben and Megan Fletcher and Nathon Burns all holding realistic aspirations of a place. All three are based in the UK, and Ben Fletcher competed for Britain at the Rio Olympics in 2016 before changing his allegiance.

He is ranked 14th in the 100kg category, his sister Megan is ranked 21st in the 70kg category – both currently qualified – while Burns is 41st in the 66kg category which he will need to improve before the final deadline of June 28th to secure a place.

Modern Pentathlon

Three Irish athletes are on track to contest the modern pentathlon in Tokyo, with 36 spots on offer for both men’s and women’s events. Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe is currently 23rd in the men’s world rankings, with Sive Brassil 34th and Natalya Coyle 42nd.

Rowing

Ireland will have a record representation at this Olympics with four boats already qualified for Tokyo and more possible in the coming months. Sanita Puspure will be the leading medal hope in the women’s single sculls, while Paul O’Donovan will spearhead the men’s lightweight double sculls.

There will also be a men’s double sculls and a women’s pair, with a women’s four and a women’s lightweight double being targeted for qualification purposes at the European qualifying regatta in April.

Rugby Sevens

Ireland’s men’s team has one last chance to qualify, with a single place on offer at the repechage event in Monaco on June 19-20. To do so they will have to rise to the top in a 12-team tournament.

Sailing

Ireland has qualified one boat for Tokyo in the women’s laser radial through the performance of Aisling Keller at the 2019 World Championships, a spot that will be filled by 2016 Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy, who finished fifth at the Lanzarote Regatta recently.

There is still some opportunity for other boats to qualify: at the European Sailing Cup in May one spot is available in the 49er, while in the men’s laser two spots are on offer.

Shooting

Ireland has yet to qualify anyone for Tokyo but there are still chances in the men’s and women’s trap, with two spots available at the European Championships – one in the Olympic ranking and two via tripartite invitation.

Swimming

So far just two Irish swimmers have qualified: Darragh Greene in the 100m and 200m breaststroke and Shane Ryan in the 100m backstroke. Others will have the chance to join them if they clock an A-standard at the Irish Open Championships on April 20-24.

The men’s medley relay is currently ranked 14th in the world and the men’s 800m freestyle relay is ranked 16th, with the top 16 in the world at the end of May set to secure their places at the Games.

Taekwondo

Jack Wooley is set to become the first ever Irish representative at the Olympics in Taekwondo, having qualified for the 58kg category via his ranking in January 2020.

Triathlon

Russell White is currently the highest-ranked Irish triathlete sitting at 58th on the qualification list, which sees him within the 55-athlete quota once the limit of three per country is applied.

The same is true for Carolyn Hayes who is 93rd in the women’s standings, while Con Doherty is ranked 110th and will have to improve in the coming months to make the cut.

Paralympics

A little over a fortnight after the Olympic flame is extinguished, the Paralympic flame will ignite in Tokyo on August 23, with more than 4,000 athletes set to compete across 23 sports over the 12 days that follow.

Among them will be a horde of Irish athletes who will be looking to match or surpass the tally of 11 medals brought home from the 2016 Games in Rio. Qualification procedures differ from the Olympics, and Ireland currently holds 16 slots across six sports: athletics (3), swimming (4), cycling (5), shooting (1), equestrian (2) and canoeing (1).

As competition ramps up over the coming months, that number should grow to around 30 athlete slots in 11 sports, with the Irish team set to be named in late June or early July.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty around qualification events,” says Dave Malone, Performance Director with Paralympics Ireland.

“We’re all training on the basis all these events will go ahead while understanding there needs to be a level of adaptability.”

While elite athletes are exempt from restrictions on foreign travel, Ireland’s Paralympic hopefuls are still preparing from a home base, with only those in need of qualification or classification expected to venture abroad in the months ahead.

“We’re still on the qualification pathway in most sports and the biggest challenge is what events will take place to allow athletes hit qualification standards,” says Malone. “A number of sports are creating back-up events to qualify on the island of Ireland to give the athletes a chance to perform.”

Having been in regular communication with the International Paralympic Committee and digested the recent playbooks released by Games organisers, Malone is hopeful the Games will go ahead. “The key objective is to mitigate the risks,” he says.

“These playbooks give us the road map of how to have a safe Games for all who take part. We’re optimistic.”