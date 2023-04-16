From a shy teen to the best female marathoner in the world, running gave Catherina McKiernan so much

‘I loved it, but believe it or not, when I stopped playing, I didn’t miss it. I never missed playing. It was really bizarre, because it was everything I stood for: the game. I’m going back to my days at Rockmount, my year at Cobh Ramblers, my three years at Forest, 12 and a half years at United, a few months at Celtic. That’s what I stood for, and then it was like, no, it’s over now, and I’m like, alright. And I never really missed it, which is very, very pleasing, because a lot of players can’t let it go.’