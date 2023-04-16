From a shy teen to the best female marathoner in the world, running gave Catherina McKiernan so much

‘I loved it, but believe it or not, when I stopped playing, I didn’t miss it. I never missed playing. It was really bizarre, because it was everything I stood for: the game. I’m going back to my days at Rockmount, my year at Cobh Ramblers, my three years at Forest, 12 and a half years at United, a few months at Celtic. That’s what I stood for, and then it was like, no, it’s over now, and I’m like, alright. And I never really missed it, which is very, very pleasing, because a lot of players can’t let it go.’

Roy Keane

The Tommy Tiernan Show

January 2023

​

Catherina McKiernan was watching at her home in Dublin as Ireland’s greatest footballer reflect on his career. McKiernan waited for the host to challenge Keane, but he didn’t. How was he to know?

Keane and Tiernan had a lot in common, but only one truly understood something McKiernan did: how it felt to be the best in the world at something with an early expiry, a career that burns hot and bright and sizzles across the night sky before abruptly fading to black.

“If that was you or me, we’d have pushed it,” says McKiernan, reflecting on Keane’s claim that he didn’t miss playing. “That can’t be the case. No. The things he achieved, the experiences, the buzz, you can’t just wake up one morning and say: ‘That’s fine, been there, done that, I’m going to live.’ It’s the right thing to do, but it’s not normal.”

It’s 25 years since McKiernan was the world’s best female marathoner; 25 years since she won London and set the Irish record of 2:22:23 in Amsterdam. She’s been retired for 19 of those years, though when you’re wired the way she is, that’s a fluid concept. Because the truth is: the compulsion that drives greatness doesn’t typically come with an off switch.

She’s 53 now, and as she sits outside a café in the Phoenix Park, sipping a green tea, her bronzed skin glowing in spring sunshine, she looks as lean as she was in her 20s. Now it’s McKiernan’s turn to go where Keane didn’t.

Does she miss it? “Aw yeah,” she says.

Has it lessened over time? “No, it doesn’t. I don’t think you ever lose it. I’d watch races and get this sad feeling within, that you’d love to be able to get out and do that. But acknowledging it and accepting it does make it that bit easier.”

Achievement is addictive, and it’s hard as hell to kick. “Sometimes I wish things were a little more simple. When you reach heights like that, you do have to carry it with you the rest of your life. People who never experienced them don’t know what they’re like, so they’re content in their own little world, whereas you’re always striving to experience that buzz.”

​In the beginning, what McKiernan sought from her running was much the same as she seeks from it now: a feeling of calm, of peace.

“I suppose you call it flow, where there’s nothing else in your mind. I had to push the body very hard to seek that.”

Catherina McKiernan with her former coach Joe Doonan. Photo: David Conachy

Catherina McKiernan with her former coach Joe Doonan. Photo: David Conachy

The roots of her greatness were planted on the family’s 90-acre farm in Cornafean, Cavan, with McKiernan’s childhood spent running around the fields, building her aerobic engine. The youngest of seven, she sees now how the sibling rivalry shaped her, the older kids often joking she was the “shakings of the bag.” As a child, she used to often jump on her father’s knee, craving attention, but in time, running became a better way to get noticed.

“Being the youngest, I felt I had to leave a mark and be good at something. We probably do things in our lives that reflect back to our childhood and one thing I know for certain, I felt good when I was [running]. But maybe another part was for that approval.”

She was — she is — a perfectionist, which led to significant stress in school, with weaker results in some subjects leaving her frustrated. “When you have that perfectionist streak and are not able to fulfil it, it creates turmoil. That’s why I didn’t like school. I couldn’t wait to get out of it.”

Running was her safe haven, where it wasn’t so much the result that defined success as her fastidious management of the process. That’s where she had full control, from the early nights to the nutritious fuelling to the extraction of every last joule of energy come race day — when few could hurt quite like McKiernan.

“Like everything in life, what holds us back is our own fear ... you’re not going to die,” she says. “I never call it hurt. I just call it uncomfortable. For me, it was better to go to that place than not achieve, because the feeling of not achieving was much, much worse.”

There was one time she didn’t go right to that edge, and it still stings. A cross country race in Luxembourg. She had Gabriela Szabo, the Romanian who beat Sonia O’Sullivan to Olympic gold in 2000, on the ropes in the last lap, but McKiernan backed off a touch up the home straight, giving Szabo a chance to kick by. She walked away furious, with John Treacy bemused by the sight of it, his first glimpse of the driven competitor behind the quiet, country-girl exterior.

“I trained hard, very, very hard, and I didn’t get very nervous before races. Knowing you’re going to give it 110 per cent alleviated any anxiety. I knew after every race I couldn’t run half a second faster. That was my mindset.”

When things got tough, she’d think of those at home, from her mother, who’d be out the back with the rosary beads while Catherina was racing, to the local community, who’d often be led in a prayer for her performance at Mass. “They were my driving force, not wanting them to be disappointed.”

The man who steered her talent, shaping that capacity to suffer, was Joe Doonan. As a coach, he was far ahead of his time, taking McKiernan to Trinity College early in her career to undergo physiological testing with Bernard Donne, her training divided into three zones, strictly controlled by heart rate — common practice today, not so much in the early 1990s. When they met at training, Doonan’s way of saying hello was to ask McKiernan her resting pulse. Thirty seven, the norm, meant they went ahead with the session. A few beats higher and he’d hold her back. McKiernan, being McKiernan, might lie if it was elevated, not wanting the concession of a recovery day. That tendency to hammer never subsided.

“It was just in my nature,” she says. “But to be good, you had to have that mad streak.”

​From 1992 to ‘95, McKiernan won four consecutive silver medals at the World Cross Country Championships and, in 1994, she won gold at the inaugural European Cross Country. She won 16 Irish senior titles during her career, set eight national records, but on the track her CV never quite matched her heroics elsewhere. I bring up the Olympics.

“Aw, I don’t like to talk about them,” she laughs, only half joking. “I didn’t do anything.”

Her first was Barcelona in 1992, when she was just 22 and got knocked out in the 3000m heats. At the Atlanta Games in 1996, she finished 11th in the 10,000m, having been a ball of stress in the build-up: “The heat was stifling, I didn’t do myself any favours in thinking about it all the time.”

Two years out from the Sydney Olympics in 2000, McKiernan was atop the marathon world, the favourite for gold, but by the time the Games rolled around, her career had stalled with injury. She travelled to the Games alright, but as an analyst.

“It’s not all it’s cracked up to be. You’re an Olympian, you’ve got there, but for me, having such a competitive edge, when you don’t do anything at the Olympics it’s just another race.”

She looks back now and wonders if she’d have fared better on the track if she had bypassed the odd cross country season, but that’s easy in hindsight. In 1997, she switched her focus to the roads, testing what they’d told her in Trinity years earlier: that she was made for the marathon. Her debut was in Berlin, where she followed Doonan’s advice to hold back for the first half. With 10km left, she felt like she’d just joined in, and McKiernan hit the line an astonishingly comfortable winner in 2:23:44. “It was easy, it was a doddle. I could have done anything that day.”

It made her the hot favourite for London, the world’s best marathon, the following April. There, McKiernan tracked former champion Liz McColgan, allowing two others to build a lead of over 90 seconds after half-way. McColgan turned to McKiernan at that point: “If you’re able to go, you better start.”

Despite severe stomach problems, she chased down the leaders and won easily in 2:26:26. “Of all the races I ran, nothing was going to stop me that day. I saw the portaloos along the side and said, ‘Even if I have to use those, I’m still going to win.’”

Six months later, she clocked 2:22:23 to win the Amsterdam Marathon, an Irish record that still stands — at least officially. Sinéad Diver, the Mayo native who emigrated to Australia in her early 20s, ran 2:21:34 in Valencia last year. Diver wanted to compete for Ireland after hitting the qualifying standard for the 2015 World Championships, but in one of the most short-sighted decisions in Athletics Ireland’s history, they then imposed a tougher standard that excluded Diver, which led to her running for Australia.

“Sinéad is an Irish girl as much as I am and I get a bit embarrassed when people refer to the record [as mine]. She’s a girl from the west of Ireland.”

Athletes today, of course, benefit from the quantum leap forward in technology, with the new generation of super shoes believed to be worth two to three minutes in elite marathons.

“They do make people run faster and I have a bit of a bee in my bonnet about that, but I’m happy there’s a shoe out there to take some of the impact, to make running easier on people,” says McKiernan. “Initially I [did] wish I had those shoes, but it was as it was. Things move on all the time.”

​The end came in 2004, when McKiernan was 34, still young for a marathoner. But by then her body was “exhausted”, the toll of the previous decade catching up to her. In the years after stepping away, McKiernan threw herself into family life, being the best mother she could to Deirbhile (now 21) and Patrick (17). Several years ago, McKiernan separated from her husband, Damien O’Reilly, and the effects of that still linger.

“I was distraught, I was lost,” she says. “There was a lot of anxiety and things I carry in my life as a result. There is a fear factor there. But I’m more mature about it now. I can look within and see the mistakes that I made. We create our own reality, to a certain extent, so you have to look within.”

For so long, the singular focus on her sport meant she was psychologically stunted, her mind institutionalised in the performance bubble. Behind the quiet, shy and unfailingly polite facade was a competitor who was — who had to be — selfish. She’s not proud of that, but it’s the truth. McKiernan remembers her family walking on eggshells while she was at her peak, leaving her out of the slagging that would be fired around the family home.

“That wasn’t healthy. When you’re getting all that attention, when you’re in a bubble, you don’t have consideration for others. Not until I stopped, until the children were reared, did I begin to realise it’s not all about Catherina.”

Did the sport make her more selfish?

“Yeah, but it’s not nice, it’s not healthy. Every day we need to grow, but there was a good 10 years where there wasn’t growth. Being selfish is something I didn’t like, but it’s something I didn’t realise until afterwards.”

The breakdown of her marriage left behind a wreckage that took some time to sift through as she looked for a new purpose, a meaning. Bereft of a better idea, she started racing again, showing up at events around the country, always among the leading female finishers. “That was to seek attention, to seek approval,” she says. “I realised it at the time, but I couldn’t help myself doing it.”

There’s a certain irony in this as, during her career, McKiernan carried fame and attention like a crown of thorns. “That’s why it was great to have Sonia around. Someone was looking after me, for sure, as it took the spotlight off me.”

She’d avoid interviews as best she could, and when finally cornered, McKiernan mastered the political art of saying so much while saying nothing at all.

“That was a way of dealing with pressure. It’s difficult now for [athletes] with social media. I wouldn’t have liked that at all. Let your legs do the talking. Get out and do your best.”

It’s what McKiernan did throughout her career, but when I mention her rare levels of commitment, she interjects.

“It wasn’t a commitment. I don’t like that word. I loved going to bed at 10 at night and looking forward to the training session the next day, the long run, and eating good food. I think an athlete’s life is a lovely life. You’re so lucky you were given a gift and can work towards the goals you set out; be thankful you’re able to do it.

“A sportsperson’s career is so short so it’s about being bold, making those decisions, and going with your gut instinct. There’s a lot of time to live after and, for that period, it’s to put all your eggs in the one basket and have no regrets. Go for it; get the most out of yourself.”

But what about what comes next? How to feel content when that feeling can’t be mined from a major marathon? In the end, it’s about acceptance.

In Lanzarote earlier this year, McKiernan was doing some stretches after an easy run when she was approached by a British man, an artist in his 70s, who began to talk about his running days. McKiernan could “feel the sadness in him that he couldn’t do it anymore.” He mentioned running the London Marathon, and McKiernan told him she had, too. Usually, she wouldn’t dare mention her achievements, but when asked how she fared, she wasn’t going to lie. “Well, I kind of won it.”

The man’s eyes lit up, and at the end of their chat he told McKiernan she’d made his holiday. She thinks back to that encounter, how he looked on her ability to run along the promenade with envy, wishing he still could. McKiernan hopes to preserve the gift of running for decades to come, and that’s why she typically does just 30 minutes a day, no longer feeling the need to hammer. “It’s enough, it satisfies me, and gets me to that quiet place.”

​Her kids are almost grown up now, ready to fly the nest, which McKiernan knows will leave a void. In recent years she’s channelled her energy into new projects, coaching a running group in Malahide, the title of their WhatsApp group defining her approach: ‘The Joy is in the Journey’. She’s also developed a huge interest in sports psychology and is currently doing a course to qualify as a practitioner in that field.

“The main thing is to get other people to realise how strong the mind is, how much more you can get out of yourself. There’s no greater gift in life than being able to help other people, and it’s not from an egotistical point. I want to help people but do it on the quiet, where they might be able to say to me, ‘That was so helpful,’ but it doesn’t have to be broadcast to the world.”

What values does she try to impart to her children?

“I always say to them. ‘Look, I achieved a lot, but the most important thing for me is to be kind to people, to be considerate to people.’ If I feel like I wasn’t nice to someone, that eats me up.”

McKiernan was brought up in a “very Catholic way”, going to Mass three times a week, and she ran every race with the miraculous medal stashed in her shorts pocket. Her faith still infuses her life.

“I try to live by the fruits of the Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, self-control, and that’s the way I try to bring Deirbhile and Patrick up. In sport, it’s not what we get, it’s what we become.”

And what has she become? Who is she now? “I don’t want people to regard me as Catherina McKiernan, the runner. It’s a much healthier place to be just Catherina McKiernan, who ran. I can be there a lot of the time, but there’s always things and memories and people that bring you back to Catherina McKiernan, the runner. We’re all looking for that happiness, but we shouldn’t be looking for it outside of ourselves, as we never find it there.”

McKiernan and Doonan went back recently to her old primary school in Cavan, invited along by Frank Greally to help promote the Daily Mile initiative. She told the students how running had changed her, giving her confidence amid an adolescence beset by shyness.

Next weekend, she will return to the London Marathon as one of the race starters, and Deirbhile and Patrick will be there with her. McKiernan’s approach to parenting has long been to encourage individuality, and a willingness to go against the grain.

“Going to college, getting married, having kids, that’s not a route everyone has to do,” she says. “Life isn’t a straight line. You do what makes you happy.”

And given where she’s come from, where she’s got to, what now makes her happy? “The simple things in life, when you feel there’s that sense of growth,” she says. “I’m still growing; I still have a long way to go.”

It’s why she’s still learning, still working, still achieving. Not every marathon has a finish line.