Four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson recovering after mini stroke

Johnson, a regular athletics pundit on the BBC, said in a post on his official Twitter account on Saturday he had last week "rather surprisingly suffered what's known as a Transient Ischemic Attack".

The sprinter, who claimed the 200m and 400m titles at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, added: "The good news is I'm back at home with my family, cleared of any heart issues and have already made great progress on my road to a full recovery.

"It seems these things can affect anyone, even the once fastest man in the world! I'm no stranger to a good exercise plan and have thrown myself into it with my usual focus and determination."

