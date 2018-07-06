Former Irish 1,500m champion and sub-four minute miler in intensive care after being struck by a car

Former Irish 1,500m champion and sub-four minute miler Andrew Walker is in intensive care in Gran Canaria after he was struck by a car last weekend.

The Kildare native is out of immediate danger but suffered multiple injuries including broken ribs and sternum. He also damaged his spleen, lungs and heart but is now recovering after undergoing surgery.

The incident happened last Saturday while the 41-year-old was conducting a warm weather training camp in the Santa Brigída area.

He rose to prominence in Irish athletic in the late 90s along with his twin brother Kevin.

He was the Irish indoor champion in 1997 and ran a 3:58.96 mile in 2000. He competed for Ireland World and European junior championships.

He was in training when the incident happened and was targeting a place at the World Masters Athletics Championships in 2020.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with his rehabilitation costs. Click here for details.

