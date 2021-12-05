Fionnuala McCormack smashes her marathon PB with impressive run in Valencia

Fionnuala McCormack produced a stunning run at the Valencia Marathon this morning, clocking 2:23:58 to finish fifth, which carved almost three minutes from her lifetime best.

McCormack’s previous best was the 2:26:47 she ran in Chicago in 2019, and earlier this year she finished 25th in the Olympic marathon in Sapporo. The performance leaves McCormack second on the Irish all-time list behind Catherina McKiernan, who clocked 2:22:23 in Amsterdam in 1998.

On what was a cool, sunny day in Valencia, McCormack set off with great intent, passing halfway in 1:11:33 and she sliced through the field over the latter half to the line four minutes behind Nancy Jelagat of Kenya, who took victory in 2:19:31.

McCormack will be hoping for a quick recovery from her breakthrough run, with the European Cross Country Championships taking place in Dublin next Sunday where she is part of the line-up for the senior women’s race. Such a turnaround is rare at the elite level but has been done before, with US record holder Deena Kastor finishing 34th at the World Cross Country seven days after clocking a 2:32 marathon back in 2013.

Elsewhere, Waterford’s Barry Keane had a big breakthrough over 5,000m in Boston last night, carving three seconds from Alistair Cragg’s Irish indoor record by clocking 13:25.96. Cragg’s mark had stood since 2003, with Keane’s run all the more impressive given his focus in recent months had been on cross country – the Butler University student finishing 100th at the NCAA Championships a fortnight ago.