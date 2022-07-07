Fintan Dewhirst wins silver in 400m hurdles at European U18 Championships

Irish athletics has a new rising star in the 400m hurdles after 16-year-old Fintan Dewhirst won silver at the European U18 Championships in Jerusalem, Israel, today.

The Tír Chonaill athlete produced a stunning breakthrough in the final to obliterate the Irish U18 record, clocking 51.65.

That was almost a second quicker than the previous record of 52.58 which he’d set in Tuesday’s heats, and it brought him home behind Norway’s Bastian Elnan Aurstad, who ran a world U18 lead of 50.89. Dewhirst was the last Irish competitor in action at the championships and was the sole medallist among the 20-strong team.

Earlier in the day, Elizabeth Ndudi finished seventh in the girls’ long jump final with a best of 6.10m, with Andrew Glennon 14th in the boys’ 10,000m race walk.

Elsewhere, Anne Gilshinan and Mark O’Shea completed middle-distance doubles for Ireland at the World Masters Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Gilshinan, 58, a native of Cavan who now runs for Slaney Olympic in Wexford, clocked 4:44.50 to win the W55 1500m and back up her 800m win last Friday. O’Shea, who runs for Drogheda & District, had won the M50 800m and he backed that up with a convincing win over 1500m today in 4:18.92.