| 18.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: What happens now for runners who were preparing for the Dublin marathon?

The 2019 Dublin Marathon was the biggest ever with 22,500 runners taking part. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The 2019 Dublin Marathon was the biggest ever with 22,500 runners taking part. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The 2019 Dublin Marathon was the biggest ever with 22,500 runners taking part. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The 2019 Dublin Marathon was the biggest ever with 22,500 runners taking part. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Stephen Bennett

The organisers of this year's KBC Dublin City marathon announced the cancellation of the event and the race series due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For many, it was merely an announcement of the inevitable, but those who had entered for the big race clung to the slim hope that it might still go ahead.

The race series that accompanies the marathon has also been cancelled.