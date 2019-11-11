'Everybody started pointing. As a five-year-old that can be hard to take' - Paralympian's inspirational rise

"It was like a scene from a movie," he says. "Everybody started pointing, staring. As a five-year-old boy that can be hard to take but I just had to keep going."

How could a one-handed player thrive at basketball? From very early on Lee operated against the assumption that he couldn't.

"For the first three years I never got the ball once, I was always the guy in the corner saying, 'Pass me the ball'. I was always open, but I made a promise to myself to prove all those people wrong who doubted me."

He had a goal - to represent his country - and though it took nine years, Lee finally made it a reality at the age of 14, getting capped for the Irish U-15 basketball team in 2014.

Doubters

The Kerry man competing at last year’s European Championships in Berlin where he secured bronze. Photo: Luc Percival/Sportsfile

"I proved all those doubters wrong," he says. "They were looking down on me, and then they were looking up at me. It's gas how things change."

They've changed again since. These days Lee (19) has channelled his drive into a new sport and he is currently one of the country's leading high jumpers, a medal favourite for the Irish at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai this week.

The condition that led to him being born with one hand is amniotic band syndrome.

"When I was developing my umbilical cord was wrapped around my elbow, restricting the blood flow and it stops your growth," he says. "To sum it up: I was born this way."

He is ranked second in the world in the T47 high jump, and will take to the track on Wednesday with lofty ambitions in the final.

"The aim is to win a medal, doesn't matter what colour it is," he says. "Ideally, I'd like to win a silver medal but any medal would be fantastic."

He has reached an international podium before, winning bronze at the European Para Athletics Championships in Berlin last year.

Getting that medal took eight months of fastidious preparation, Lee dropping 10 kilos and improving his PB from 1.55 metres to 1.84 metres in four months.

He did all the work, and has the stats to prove it.

"I increased my speed by about 30 per cent in the first eight months of 2018 and I jumped three times the height of Carrauntoohil."

When he started out in high jump, it didn't seem like his true calling. He was 16 and went to the national seminar for inclusion, where one of the guest speakers was sprinter Jason Smyth, a five-time Paralympic gold medallist.

Smyth encouraged Lee to go to a national expo for Para sports in January 2017 where he tried a variety of sports, and soon after he became a high jumper. In his first international he finished last with a best clearance of 1.55 metres - mediocre at best.

"That wasn't exactly great," he says. "For the first year I didn't have the proper structure or coaching, I was going to the track not knowing what I was doing."

That changed in November 2017 when Lee was at his local track, trying and failing to get over higher heights. Local athlete Tomás Griffin saw his frustration and helped him with some technical guidance, and he has coached Lee ever since.

"He said the one thing you have to give is 100 per cent or nothing," says Lee. "It's a quote that has always stuck with me."

In January, Lee improved his PB to 1.90 metres to finish third in the Irish U-20 Indoor Championships against able-bodied competitors and in July, he finished fourth at the National Senior Championships with a PB of 1.95 metres.

He splits his training between Killarney and Castleisland, having taken a year out of his health and leisure degree at IT Tralee to give high jumping his full focus ahead of the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Even now, nine months out, it pops into his head every day.

"As an athlete, you'd be lying if you said you weren't thinking about it," he says. "It's the biggest event, competing in front of 60,000 people. It's something you dream of, but at the moment I'm focused on performing in Dubai. A medal there will be a stepping stone to being selected for Tokyo."

Journey

He thinks back to where his sporting journey began - that first day on the court in Killarney and how it sparked a fire that has never gone out.

"I was always an extremely driven individual. From the age of six I would get up every day before school and play basketball because I was so determined to prove everybody wrong."

In basketball, he eventually silenced the doubters, and when it comes to the high jump he's equally ambitious.

"I want to be the best in the world, simple as," he says. "I know that sounds crazy but playing basketball for Ireland sounded crazy.

"Being the number two high jumper in the world in less than two years sounded crazy, but it's done. If you believe you can do it, you can do it. I'm not here to play games. I want to win medals."

Irish Independent