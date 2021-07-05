| 12.6°C Dublin

‘Even on a bad day she fights like a dog’ – Fionnuala McCormack out on her own as she heads to her fourth Olympics

Underappreciated: Olympian Fionnuala McCormack. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Underappreciated: Olympian Fionnuala McCormack. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

The first time Pat Diskin realised what he had, he was in the human performance laboratory at Trinity College. Not long before, he’d taken over the coaching of a 14-year-old girl at Kilcoole AC, Fionnuala Britton, whose best result to that point was a ninth-place finish at the Irish juvenile cross-country championships.

His first port of call with the short, slight distance runner was a visit to Bernard Donne, the renowned exercise physiologist who had tested everyone from Catherina McKiernan to Conor McGregor, advising them how to get the best bang for their buck in training. After putting Britton through a tough treadmill test, tracking oxygen uptake and blood lactate levels, he walked over to Diskin.

“You have a very special athlete here,” he told him. “Look after her.”

