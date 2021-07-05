The first time Pat Diskin realised what he had, he was in the human performance laboratory at Trinity College. Not long before, he’d taken over the coaching of a 14-year-old girl at Kilcoole AC, Fionnuala Britton, whose best result to that point was a ninth-place finish at the Irish juvenile cross-country championships.

His first port of call with the short, slight distance runner was a visit to Bernard Donne, the renowned exercise physiologist who had tested everyone from Catherina McKiernan to Conor McGregor, advising them how to get the best bang for their buck in training. After putting Britton through a tough treadmill test, tracking oxygen uptake and blood lactate levels, he walked over to Diskin.

“You have a very special athlete here,” he told him. “Look after her.”

For the next decade, that’s exactly what Diskin did, developing her into a senior who would go on to win two European cross-country titles, a European indoor medal and compete at three Olympic Games. Next month she will make it a fourth, contesting the women’s marathon in Sapporo, about 800km north of Tokyo.

These days she’s Fionnuala McCormack, having married Alan McCormack, himself an international distance runner who is now also her coach. It’s been almost a year and a half since she last raced, McCormack taking maternity leave in 2020 and giving birth to her second daughter last December.

But that doesn’t mean she won’t be competitive in Tokyo. Performing well soon after pregnancy is an area in which she has form. That was best illustrated at the 2019 World Cross-Country in Denmark, McCormack finishing 18th in the senior women’s race just six months after giving birth.

Shortly before that race I ran into Valentijn Trouw – manager of men’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon – who was shocked to see McCormack back at this level.

“Six months?” he said. “The Kenyans are not even jogging six months after giving birth.”

And yet here was McCormack – not just jogging but flourishing on the most brutal, sadistic course in the event’s history. That’s the thing about McCormack: the harder it is, the better she gets. It’s not that she enjoys it more than others, just that her capacity to cope with distress is better than almost anyone.

At the 2007 World Cross-Country in Mombasa, Kenya, many of the world’s best were reduced to stuttering wrecks as temperatures soared, with Ethiopian great Kenenisa Bekele describing conditions as “overwhelming” after dropping out of the men’s race.

McCormack, meanwhile, had the best run of her life to that point, finishing 14th. Five years later, she faced sub-zero temperatures, freezing winds and snow in Budapest and was just as effective, winning her second straight European cross-country title.

“Pain was never an issue,” says Diskin. “Fionnuala could push past thresholds that people couldn’t even get to.”

At her alma mater, DCU, former director of athletics Enda Fitzpatrick had several years to observe both her consistency and capacity to suffer: “Invariably, she performs,” he says. “Even on a bad day, she fights like a dog.”

Fitzpatrick remembers her first weeks on campus, and being approached by John Kerrane, a lecturer in sports science who’d put his first years through a series of co-ordination drills. “John said, ‘Oh my God, Enda, that runner you have is one powerful lady.’ In terms of her profile, her physiology, she might have looked slight and tender and weak, but my God she was anything but.”

Until 2010, McCormack was coached by Diskin, who guided her to U-23 silver at the 2006 European Cross-Country – beaten only by Turkey’s Binnaz Uslu, who was later banned for doping – and then to the world 3,000m steeplechase final in 2007 and the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

“The big challenge was holding her back,” says Diskin. “She wanted to do more and more.”

Fitzpatrick had seen many driven athletes in his time at DCU, but McCormack stood out. He thinks back to a cross-country race in Luxembourg, and their crew of athletes awaking for a ludicrously early departure to the airport at 3am. With several hours to kill before their flight, everyone found a quiet corner and went to sleep. Fitzpatrick awoke to find McCormack stepping across him, having completed a 60-minute run in the darkness outside. When she got back to DCU that afternoon, she did a gym session and then in the evening went out for another run.

“It didn’t make sense after running her guts out the day before, I thought it was crazy, but that was Fionnuala. She was very driven. Her dedication was over and above.”

Even the Dublin footballers used to marvel as she circled the perimeter of their training grounds at St Clare’s.

“The boys would be complaining about having to run a kilometre in 3:30 at the start of a session and this girl would do 10 of them off a minute recovery,” says Fitzpatrick. “They’d be going, ‘Holy f***, how did she do that?’”

In 2010, she parted ways with Diskin, who she’s still on good terms with, and joined Chris Jones, who coached her to two European titles. The training she did in those years would have broken most athletes, but McCormack’s pristine mechanics and cast-iron durability allowed her to flourish. In 2016, she was denied a medal at the European Championships by a Kenyan running for Turkey, and following that she made a rare outburst in the mixed zone, slamming the sport’s authorities for turning a blind eye.

Her aversion to attention means such situations are rare. She is fiercely principled, deeply religious, but when she does speak it’s always worth listening. McCormack was a staunch critic of the new-age super-shoes that have warped the marathon landscape, and despite having access to them she opted not to wear them when clocking her PB of 2:26:47 in 2019.

In Tokyo, she seems set to finally join her peers, accepting such technology is a necessity for all athletes who wish to be competitive. She recently completed a training block at altitude in Font Romeu, France, and while there’s a question mark around her fitness, rest assured the 36-year-old is not going to Japan to see the sights.

This is her 41st time representing Ireland at senior level, which puts her way out on her own in the history of Irish female athletics. Each and every time, she has raced with a courage that embodies the best of a nation known for its ability to fight.

And yet, she remains one of the most under-appreciated performers across the breadth of Irish sport. McCormack doesn’t have a Twitter or Instagram account, and she’d rather pull her teeth out than join the age of athletes as influencers.

In truth, she’ll hate that this profile is being written, preferring to go into the Olympics without a shred of attention or expectation. That’s her way. Always has been, always will be.

“I fully respect the way she does her business,” says Diskin. “Fionnuala does her talking on the track.”