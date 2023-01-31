| 7.1°C Dublin

‘Even if there’s a one per cent advantage, then it’s too much’ – UK runner Eilish McColgan on trans women rules

Eilish McColgan says just a one per cent advantage would be &ldquo;too much&rdquo; for trans women athletes (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

Phil Blanche

Eilish McColgan says a one per cent advantage for trans women athletes over female competitors would be “too much”.

McColgan, one of Great Britain’s leading female long-distance runners, spoke out as World Athletics considers its transgender policy  in consultation with member federations over the matter.

