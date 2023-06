Zac Ward of Ireland is tackled by Patryk Sakwa of Poland in the Men's Rugby Sevens match at the Henryk Reyman Stadium during the European Games 2023 in Krakow, Poland. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The Irish rugby sevens team continued with winning ways this evening storming to a 38-7 victory over their Italian counterparts in their second pool encounter. Earlier today James Topping’s side cruised to a 66-0 win over hosts Poland, and will now face Germany on Monday lunchtime in their final pool game looking to make it three from three.