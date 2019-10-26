Eamonn Sweeney: 'The Dublin Marathon has always been about those for whom victory is finishing at all'

It makes our calling sound a pretty noble one. The truth is that these days the bad news sometimes outweighs the good news in our part of the paper.

There’s doping, there’s administrative corruption, there’s racism and sexism and the general warping effect of the obscene sums of money being flung around the major sports.

That’s why it’s good to be reminded of perhaps the most inspirational event in Irish sport, one which promotes and celebrates the resilience of ordinary people, a phenomenon entirely benign in nature which has added meaning to thousands of Irish lives and perhaps saved a few as well.

The Dublin Marathon will this Sunday be run for the 40th time. It’s been around so long now that the race and the sight of people training for it on the country’s roads have come to seem like a fact of nature.

Yet there was a time when not just marathon running but jogging itself was a niche activity pursued by a handful of eccentrics.

Memories: Seán McGoldrick launches his book about Dublin Marathon with former winner Dick Hooper at Hodges Figgis, Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

"Before 1980," the great Irish marathon runner Dick Hooper recalls, "running the roads of Dublin was a risky business, runners were considered oddities and would often be subjected to verbal abuse.

"I always wore tracksuit bottoms,” his brother Pat remembers, "I wouldn’t dare show a bare leg. I had rocks and sticks thrown at me."

So strange did this running to keep fit caper seem the central gimmick of the 1976 movie Marathon Man was that Dustin Hoffman’s titular character was one of these oddballs. That weird hobby of his would seem less of a USP these days.

Only a handful of marathons were run in Ireland and these were aimed solely at the top-level club runner.

Even then the rigours of the distance were thought to be so great that for years all athletes taking part had to undergo a medical examination right before the race. Not until 1979 did a woman, Jean Folan, run a marathon on Irish soil.

"Women would risk burning at the stake if they even suggested running a marathon," said former Olympian Noel Carroll.

The Dublin City Marathon changed all that. The international growth of popularity in mass participation marathons was an inspiration, but the birth of the Dublin event also owed something to the city’s late '70s pirate radio boom.

That boom forced a previously pop music resistant national broadcaster into launching a new radio station, RTÉ Radio 2.

Runners make their way through the Phoenix Park during the 2018 Dublin Marathon. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

They were keen to promote this new station and a senior producer, Louis Hogan, had seen the New York race while on holidays there. Hogan was a friend of Noel Carroll, who’d been unsuccessfully trying to organise a Dublin marathon in memory of the late Frank Duffy, a famous Irish athletics coach.

Hogan and Carroll, who worked for Dublin Corporation, persuaded their bosses of the idea’s worth and the Business Houses Athletics Association (BHAA) came on board to organise the race.

The BHAA’s involvement proved crucial in making it a people’s race rather than an elite race. So did the extensive promotion provided by RTÉ.

Forty years ago, the story began with runners having to do an extra unscheduled lap of St Stephen’s Green at the start because the Tolka had overflowed and flooded part of the course in Finglas.

Dick Hooper won it, Carey May was the first woman home and among the 1,421 finishers were Ruairi Quinn, Vincent Browne and the Radio 2 DJ Jimmy Greeley.

Three-time winner Hooper seemed the emblematic figure of the marathon in those early years.

The commentators would excitedly inform us when he entered Raheny, as though the roads of his native ground might provide the same boost for the champ that anger did for the Incredible Hulk.

I remember, too, Jerry Kiernan’s long day of the soul in 1982, when the blistering pace the Kerryman had set began to tell on him.

Three times an agonised Kiernan was forced to walk as his rivals began to close on him. Yet he battled through to the finish with a time still good enough to stand as a course record for 22 years.

The marathon also made seven-time wheelchair race winner Gerry O’Rourke a national figure when Paralympic sport was almost entirely invisible.

But the race has always been about those for whom victory is not finishing first, but finishing, and that’s why I think the runners who really epitomise the spirit of the race are the 13 who’ve finished every single Dublin Marathon and will go for 40 not out on Sunday.

Seán McGoldrick and Pat O'Loughlin (right) present a specially-commissioned plate to Louis Hogan (centre) to mark his involvement in the Dublin Marathon at the book launch of 'The Dublin Marathon Celebrating 40 Years'. Photo: David Conachy

They include 79-year-old Frank Behan ("I tell people not to time me with a stopwatch, bring a calendar instead"), Mary Nolan Hickey, who kept her run going by completing the 1988 marathon while six-and-a-half months pregnant, and Seamus Dunne, who broke the three-hour barrier almost 20 years in a row.

Their stories, and many others, are told in The Dublin Marathon by Seán McGoldrick, published by O’Brien Press, which has just come out to mark the 40th anniversary.

It’s fitting that the most inspirational of races is commemorated by the most inspirational of books whose success in capturing the essential spirit of it all probably owes something to the fact that McGoldrick, one of the country’s best sportswriters, has run more than 30 marathons himself.

If you’ve ever run the race, The Dublin Marathon is obviously an essential souvenir. And even if you haven’t, the book is a tribute to human potential and stickability which sent my spirits soaring on a drab and wet Irish winter morning. It’ll do the same for you.

When you read about Keith Russell, who pushed his daughter Alanna, a sufferer from spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, around the course in a wheelchair, the American woman who scattered her mother’s ashes at the finish line, or the 154 runners who competed for Team Carrie in Dunleer, it’s a reminder of what people are like at their best. We can never be reminded of that too often.

Finishing the Dublin Marathon remains a considerable achievement. Of those who entered the 2018 race, 22 per cent couldn’t complete the course. That’s where the crowd comes in and there are telling mentions in the book of the difference made to runners over the years by on-course encouragement.

The marathon has become such a national institution that few of us don’t have some connection with it. My uncle Ned, my father’s brother, was on the original organising committee and for years was in charge of the race results.

Ned is not in the best of health these days. But Sunday’s finishers will receive a medal which commemorates the original copper plaque, bearing a picture of the Ha’penny Bridge, which was given to the finishers in 1980 and was Ned’s idea back then. These things mean a lot to people.

His son Kevin remembers those early days, going to marathons in Bolton and Berlin to learn how to operate the rope chutes at the finish.

Jerry Kiernan, winner of the 1992 Dublin Marathon. Photo: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

The big role played by Frank Greally’s magazine, The Irish Runner, in popularising the race, the battles between the BHAA and BLE who at one stage threatened to expel runners, including the Hoopers, who took part in the marathon.

Trips down to the sorting office in Sheriff Street to get the postbag full of entries and English athletic legends Chris Brasher and David Bedford coming to Dublin for tips on how to organise the first London Marathon in 1981.

It’s a much more streamlined operation these days but one thing that hasn’t changed is the affinity Irish people have for the 26 miles and 385 yards of the marathon.

As McGoldrick points out, Ireland has only the 29th highest population in Europe yet the Dublin Marathon is the continent’s fourth biggest.

Why do Irish people love the marathon so much?

The American journalist Hal Straus, watching one of the early races, thought we cherished "the outrageousness of the event that could evoke so much courage and triumph, and so much pain and defeat — all at the same time. They must see a great deal of themselves in it."

There’s a bit of American romanticism about the Irish in that, yet it might not be far off the mark.

We don’t mind a bit of suffering and the big Irish running booms have occurred during periods of economic hardship and uncertainty. What is Irish history only a long and gruelling race requiring a lot of stamina?

On Sunday the toughest and most determined of us take to the streets to set their own personal 26 milestones. The best wishes of everyone go with them. Because this is the Irish at our best and sport at its best.

The story of the Dublin Marathon really is the story of people’s accomplishments.

