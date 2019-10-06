Eamonn Sweeney: 'Pig of a sport rotting in hell on earth'

Problem number one is the location. Their siting in Doha has proved a gross insult to athletes on two levels. From a physical point of view you had the carnage of a women's marathon where only 40 of the 68 starters finished and a makeshift hospital had to be set up at the finish line with athletes being brought in on stretchers from all over the course.

Sixteen of those athletes didn't even make it to half-way. Even the winner, Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya, ran 15 minutes slower than her personal best and collapsed while talking to reporters after the race. "It was a mistake to conduct the championship in such hot weather in Doha, especially the marathon race," said Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie, "I found it unacceptable. God forbid but people could have died in such weather conditions."

The race began at midnight yet the temperature was still over 30 degrees celsius which combined with 80 per cent humidity to turn the marathon into a cruel parody of an athletic contest. Fifth placed Volha Mazuronak of Belarus hit the nail on the head when observing, "A bunch of high-ranking officials gathered and decided they would take the world championships here but they are sitting in the cool and they are probably sleeping now."

On the track there was the sorry spectacle of the women's 100m final taking place in front of a smaller crowd than you'd see at a club meeting in most countries and an eerie near silence greeting the medalists on their lap of honour. Tiers of empty seats have been a constant backdrop.

The IAAF seemed unconcerned by the utter lack of local interest in these championships. Qatar put up the money and that was enough. Visiting fans will fill some of the seats at the 2022 World Cup but the struggles of the marathon runners show just how irresponsible FIFA's decision to bring the world's best footballers there has been.

Bryan Cooper. Photo: Sportsfile

It also gave you a further inkling of how horrendous the working conditions have been for the virtual slave labourers who built Qatar's stadiums. Had an athlete actually died it would have made headlines worldwide. The deaths of immigrant workers barely raised an eyebrow.

The second big problem for the championships is that it's impossible to believe in them anymore. The men's 100m final used to be a global sporting highlight as a huge audience watched the mesmerising Usain Bolt in action. Athletics was always going to struggle to replace Bolt but the current state of play at the top of men's sprinting is a kind of dystopian nightmare.

Winning gold was Christian Coleman, banned from the sport for missing three dope tests inside a year but reinstated on a technicality. Right behind him was Justin Gatlin, twice banned for doping and coached by Dennis Mitchell, banned for doping as an athlete and caught on camera two years ago attempting to buy human growth hormone.

At the time Gatlin made a big deal of cutting links with Mitchell yet the two have since reunited and were working together in Doha. They don't care how it looks anymore. So why should anyone care about their sport?

To underline how rotten things are at the moment, on Tuesday the United States Anti-Doping Agency announced that their four-year investigation into coach Alberto Salazar had found him guilty and imposed a four-year ban on the American.

Among Salazar's athletes at the Nike Oregon Project are Sifan Hassan, who won the women's 10,000m title last Saturday, and 800m runner Donovan Brazier, who set a new championship record when winning gold on Tuesday.

Former world 1,500m champion Jenny Simpson, pulled no punches when talking about Salazar: "I'm a believer in lifetime bans. I wish it was longer," before adding, "Anybody who knows anything about this sport knows there is a black shadow over that group. Why anyone chooses to be a part of that group I have no idea. Anyone that is shocked isn't involved in the sport."

Why would anyone choose to train with that group? Perhaps because many of those who did saw their performances improve stratospherically, the classic example being Mo Farah. Farah moved to America to join Salazar's group a month before his 28th birthday.

The English runner's best performance at world level up to that had been seventh in the 5,000m at the 2009 world championships. Yet under Salazar's tutelage he went on to win four Olympic and six World golds over 5,000m and 10,000m.

Anyone with a working brain can come up with their own conclusions. We have seen this story unfold before which is why the Salazar verdict doesn't just devalue the current worlds but every championship in the last decade. In the words of Jenny Simpson, "I don't think you can be that closely affiliated with anyone and not have people point fingers and I'm not sorry for you."

The implications of the Salazar ban for Farah and those who've defended him as the circumstantial evidence has piled up of late are obvious. Which may be why it provoked one of the most bizarre and morally repugnant pieces of punditry I've ever seen.

On BBC, Paula Radcliffe not only suggested that USADA "are trying to save a little face for the Coleman fiasco and all that's gone on," but declared that the money spent on the Salazar investigation would have been better spent elsewhere. And in the coup de grace she claimed, "Alberto has been very conscious of trying to find out where the limits lie and how close he can push it to get those little bits of gains to compete with athletes that in his mind in other parts of the world are REALLY cheating."

Poor old Paula. Shitting on the side of the road was dignified by comparison to this steaming pile of double talk and whataboutery. The BBC didn't bother to inform viewers that Radcliffe is married to Farah's coach Gary Lough and is employed by Nike as a brand ambassador.

The second of those facts may be the more pertinent. The investigation looked into claims that Salazar had briefed Nike CEO Mark Parker and other senior company officials about his experiments with performance enhancing substances. Nike also have a connection with serial offender Dennis Mitchell. A couple of months back promising sprinter Kenny Bednarek told an interviewer the company had sent him to train with Mitchell.

Nike's fingerprints are everywhere to be seen. When the Salazar investigation began, another one of their brand ambassadors was Sebastian Coe, now president of the IAAF, who sprang to the coach's defence. "Alberto is a first class coach. Don't run away with the idea that this is a hole in the wall circa 1970s Eastern Bloc operation. It's not."

Coe is technically correct in the sense that Salazar's project was funded by a corporation rather than a government. But it's hard to see much difference otherwise. You might even suspect that if Nike was a country rather than a company, it might be in line for the same kind of ban imposed on Russia a couple of years back.

Instead the next world athletics championships will be held in Eugene, Oregon, Nike's home city. Back in 2015 it emerged that Coe had discussed Eugene's bid to hold the championships there with Nike executives who passed on the information to those making the bid. The resultant furore forced Coe to quit his £100,000 Nike gig which he did with signally bad grace.

When that same year the German broadcaster ARD revealed that the IAAF had ignored suspicious blood tests for years he described it as "a declaration of war on my sport," and accused them of "breathtaking ignorance and malevolence." The story turned out to be accurate.

Coe was at it again last week reacting to some mild criticism of the venue by BBC sports anchor Gabby Logan by storming: "It's very easy to sit there and make all sorts of Gabby Logan-type judgements over three or four days and clear off back to Match of the Day." This Lord and former Tory MP is a pig of a leader for a pig of a sport.

Doping has in the past given rise to some ludicrous excuses. One of the best came from Dennis Mitchell who, when testing positive for testosterone in 1998, claimed his levels were high because he'd had sex four times with his wife the previous night, explaining, "It was her birthday. The lady deserved a treat."

The IAAF didn't believe him. But, whatever about Mrs Mitchell, it is true that thanks to Dennis, Alberto Salazar, Sebastian Coe and Nike, athletics is comprehensively fucked.

Luckless Cooper has the talent to return to the top as Gigginstown fades into memory

What's it like when a great future starts receding into the past? What's it like when a wonderkid grows up to find that things haven't worked out the way everyone predicted they would?

Bryan Cooper will shortly return to action after a two-month lay-off. Few noticed outside the hard core of horse racing cognoscenti. Yet there was a time when it seemed like the Kerryman might become the sport's next household name, a star whose fame transcended horse racing in the same way as Ruby Walsh and Tony McCoy.

Almost everyone is a horse racing fan when Cheltenham comes around and the general sporting public couldn't help noticing when the 20-year-old Cooper won three races at the 2013 festival.

He seemed not just a talented jockey, but one touched with genius, an impression confirmed when he won the Gold Cup on Don Cossack three years later. Cooper rode 94 winners in Ireland that season, coming a close second in the jockeys' championship to Ruby and apparently confirming himself as the heir apparent.

Three years on things are very different. Last season Cooper rode just 18 winners for the second year in a row. That placed him 23rd in the championship standings. Most of those winners came for the Wexford trainer Paul Nolan, a highly respected operator but one outside the sport's top echelon. Cooper has not won a race of any significance since 2017. It has been a precipitous decline.

When someone is as prodigiously talented as Bryan Cooper, journalists say things like 'he can be as good as he wants to be' or 'he'll win as much as he wants to.' We make it sound so easy you'd almost think we could do it ourselves. But it's a bit more difficult than that and I'm not sure that there is any harder job in sport than that of the national hunt jockey.

There is the immense technical difficulty and the workload, and then there is the pain. Ted Walsh has observed that there's no other job where an ambulance follows you round when you go to work. Every national hunt jockey knows there'll be a pain schedule to endure.

Talent will not protect you. Walsh, McCoy and the other leading lights also knew the stretcher, the ambulance and the painful stretches of rehabilitation. A footballer may be cursed with hamstring or knee problems but they seldom suffer the sheer amount of wrenching pain which dogs the jockey.

Bryan Cooper knows pain: 2013 at Down Royal - a broken leg. 2014 at Cheltenham - a potentially career-ending broken leg described by Turf Club Chief Medical Officer Adrian McGoldrick as "the worst fracture I have ever seen in a lower limb." 2016 - a lacerated liver, a collapsed lung, a broken arm and finally a fractured pelvis on New Year's Eve at Punchestown.

After fighting back from all of these he suffered perhaps the worst blow of all, being sacked from his job as retained jockey with Michael O'Leary just three days before the Galway Festival. Since then his career has been in freefall with sundry keyboard warriors keen to proclaim him a busted flush.

There is plenty of time for Cooper to journey back to the top. He may take encouragement from Davy Russell who, sacked by O'Leary in 2014, rebounded to the extent that last season was probably the finest of his career. Russell is 40, at 27 Cooper may yet have his best years ahead of him.

For the moment he has to cope with racing's version of the vicious circle. If you win the big races, you get the best rides but how are you going to win those races without access to the best horses? As Nolan has quipped: "Believe you me, it's tougher at the bottom." The trainer believes that Cooper "is a top rider who deserves more rides." From this point of view it's highly encouraging that Cooper has been riding out at Willie Mullins' yard of late.

For the moment the limelight will be elsewhere. Paul Townend has succeeded Ruby Walsh as champion jockey, there is another Kerry wonderkid in Jack Kennedy and Rachael Blackmore is the young star who's made the jump into the wider public affection.

You have to wish Cooper well because not only does he possess enormous talent, but he has had absolutely no luck at all. The first step is a tough winter grinding out winners in the lesser races on the backwater courses. It's been an uphill struggle for Cooper since Eddie O'Leary told him he was finished. "I won't lie, it did hurt," he said afterwards. "I said to myself, 'well shit, what am I going to do now, I'm on my own."

Yet with a bit of luck Bryan Cooper will still be racing long after Gigginstown Stud is no more. Maybe that'll provide him with an extra bit of motivation.

Rea shows his quality to complete comeback

Jonathan Rea is one of the finest sportsmen on this island. And this day last week the Antrim man achieved perhaps the greatest victory of his career when clinching a fifth consecutive World Superbikes title at the Magny-Cours circuit in France.

The arrival of Álvaro Bautista from MotoGP seemed to spell an end to Rea's dominance when the Spaniard won the first 11 races of the season. Even Rea expressed the conviction that Bautista and his new Ducati bike were unbeatable as they built what seemed to be an unassailable lead.

Yet he hung in there with a string of second places and a first win of the season in Italy on May 11 proved to be a turning point. Rea won 11 races to Bautista's four after that to clinch the title with two rounds to spare. The Kawasaki rider now holds the record for championships, races and points won. The North's great motorcycling tradition continues.

* * * * *

History is likely to be made shortly after 3.05 our time today as Enable bids to become the first horse ever to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe three times on the trot.

John Gosden's charge faces some top quality opposition in Grand Prix de Paris and Juddmonte International winner Japan, French Derby winner Sottsass, Irish Champion Stakes winner Magical and Ghaiyyath, who recently won Germany's top race, the Grosser Preis von Baden by 14 lengths.

Yet Enable will go off odds on with Frankie Dettori on board and looks likely to confirm her status as the greatest horse of the age. Since losing her first race as a three-year-old at Newbury, the filly has won 12 races in a row, 11 of them Group Ones. Make sure to catch the race on ITV today. How often do you see history being made?

* * * * *

Today is the moment of truth for the Irish show jumping team. Given the strength of the sport in this country it's a bit of a shocker that Ireland haven't qualified for the Olympics since 2004. That was the year when Cian O'Connor won gold only for the horse to be later disqualified for a doping offence. The man promoted to first in his stead, Rodrigo Pessoa of Brazil, is now Ireland's team manager.

To make it to Japan, Ireland have to finish ahead of their qualification rivals Italy and Colombia in today's Nations Cup final at Barcelona. The team of Darragh Kenny, Peter Moloney, Cian O'Connor and Paul O'Shea will be wearing green armbands in support of Kevin Babington.

Tipperary rider Babington, who finished fourth in that famous 2004 Olympic final, suffered a serious spinal cord injury while competing in New York at the end of August. On the morning of his injury Babington had opened his barn in Florida to shelter horses affected by Hurricane Dorian, a gesture apparently typical of a man held in enormous affection by the equestrian community.

