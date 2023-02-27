| 7.7°C Dublin

Eamonn Coghlan leads tributes following death of former athletics commentator Tony O’Donoghue

Tributes have been pouring in for former RTE athletics commentator Tony O'Donoghue, who has passed away.

Famed for his commentary when Eamonn Coghlan won the World Championship 5,000m gold in Helsinki in 1983, O’Donoghue was at the mic for over 40 years, from the Munich Olympics in 1972 to London 2012.

