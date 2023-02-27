Eamonn Coghlan leads tributes following death of former athletics commentator Tony O’Donoghue

Tributes have been pouring in for former RTE athletics commentator Tony O'Donoghue, who has passed away.

Famed for his commentary when Eamonn Coghlan won the World Championship 5,000m gold in Helsinki in 1983, O’Donoghue was at the mic for over 40 years, from the Munich Olympics in 1972 to London 2012.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Liam Hennessy wrote: Sad to report the passing of Tony O'Donoghue distinguished statistician and chronicler of our sport's history. For many years Tony was an RTE commentator and called Eamonn Coghlan's historic world 5000 metres from Helsinki 1983.”

Eamonn Coghlan wrote: “I’m so saddened to hear the passing of my great friend Tony. We shared many a moment together on the athletics trails over the years. His icon commentary from Helsinki ‘83 still gives me goosebumps. RIP Tony.”

Cathal Dennehy added: "There is one lap to go and it is becoming increasingly difficult to remain cool and objective about the outcome of this race."

"Eamonn Coghlan is going to do what he has been threatening to do his whole life...

“RIP Tony O'Donoghue, one of the great athletics commentators.”