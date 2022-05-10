Dublin Marathon will hit the streets again after an absence of two years but faces significant challenges

Olympians Catherina McKiernan and Mick Clohisey are pictured at the launch of the Irish Life Dublin Marathon and Race Series, Runners’ Support Squad. Photo: Sportsfile

After an absence of two years due to Covid-19, the Dublin City Marathon returns to the streets of Dublin on October 30.

The event faces two significant challenges, according to long-time race director Jim Aughney. The cost of running the race has risen considerably, but the organisers are dependent on the entry fees paid by participants for the 2020 race.

“We are honouring all the entries, but some of the quotes (for services) have risen between 15 and 20pc.”

Aughney acknowledged that securing a new title sponsor was crucial for the race’s future. “The period between KBC announcing they were leaving and Irish Life coming on board was very worrying.

Not having a sponsor would have put a lot of things in jeopardy, according to Aughney, who added:

“We would have gone ahead but might not have been able to do things we would normally do with a good sponsor behind us.”

The other challenge is the change in the physical landscape of Dublin’s city streets due to the installation of additional bus corridors and cycle lanes.

For example, the gantry at the start line in Fitzwilliam Street used to be 16 feet wide – but there is now a 6.5m lane down the middle of the street. The organisers are sticking to the route they used in 2019 – it has already been measured.

“The start and finish lines might change slightly, but we are keeping the same route. We have gone out and photographed every single one of the changes. We will plead our case with Dublin City Council to get some things removed. They have been very helpful partners.”

“As I said, we have a number of challenges, but once we get the 2022 race out of the way, we will have a clean run with a new entry fee for the 2023 marathon.”

The 2020 marathon was a 25,000 sell-out – including 4,000 overseas entries. But until registration is completed on race weekend, the organisers won’t know for certain how many of those entries will turn up two years later.

Today, the race organisers announced Olympians Catherina McKiernan and Mick Clohisey as the coaching team for the event and the race series.

The Olympic duo have developed training plans for all races in the series and the marathon using their vast expertise and knowledge.

They are part of the overall Runners’ Support Squad to help runners harness the power of support to achieve their goals, whether they aim to run sub 60 minutes for the 10km, complete the half marathon distance, or run sub 3 hours for the marathon.

Irish Marathon record holder and former London Marathon winner Catherina McKiernan said: “I am delighted to be part of the Irish Life Dublin Marathon and Race Series team to help runners realise their race goals.

"We all run on support when taking on the challenge of training for a marathon, from emotional encouragement right the way through to the more specialist advice from professional experts.”

There is also an opportunity for two runners who have secured a place in the sold-out Irish Life Dublin Marathon to win one-to-one coaching and mentoring from either Catherina or Mick.

To be in with a chance to win, all runners need to do is share why they have signed up to race the Irish Life Dublin Marathon, whether that be to raise funds for a cause close to their heart or a personal journey to prove something to themselves.

Entries can be made at IrishLifeDublinMarathon.ie.

Entry for the Irish Life Dublin Race Series is open at IrishLifeDublinMarathon.ie. There are bundle offers in place for the four races in the series: 5 Mile in Tallaght (June 19), Fingal 10km (July 17), Frank Duffy 10 Mile (August 20) and the Half Marathon (September 17). The Irish Life Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 30, is sold out.