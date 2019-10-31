Dublin Marathon organisers to reward loyal runners in new lottery system following criticism

Organisers of the Dublin City Marathon have responded to widespread criticism about plans to introduce a new lottery system to enter for next year's race by altering their plans and will now reward loyal runners.

Yesterday, race organisers confirmed entries for next year's edition will be decided on a lottery system instead of the traditional first-come, first-served online process.

That drew widespread criticism online with many pointing out that those who have been loyal and entered the race year after year may now miss out.

Organisers today confirmed that in light of the criticism, those who have ran any of the past three races - in 2017, 2018 and 2019 - will be guaranteed entry for the 2020 race.

"The KBC Dublin Marathon Race organisers, aware of the concern caused by the changes to the entry process to regular participants in the KBC Dublin Marathon, have made the decision to guarantee a race entry for anyone who has participated in one of the last three editions of the KBC Dublin Marathon namely, the 2017, 2018 or 2019 event," read a statement.

"Eligible participants will be able to guarantee their place in the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon provided they enter within 72 hours of receiving a unique URL enabling them to do so. The URL will be issued at 12 noon on Friday 1st November."

The statement added that the main reason to move to a lottery system was because of the increased demand to enter in recent years and to gauge the level of interest in participation so they can "prepare a strategic plan for the future development of the event in consultation with the event's multiple stakeholders".

"Moving to a lottery system will allow the KBC Dublin Marathon race organisers determine the overall interest levels from the amount of lottery registrations as opposed to the current system where applications cut off as soon as the 22,500 capacity is reached.

"Based on the experience of recent years, the KBC Dublin Marathon organisers expect total interest to exceed capacity and the lottery is seen as a fair way to determine participation where interest exceeds capacity."

Online Editors