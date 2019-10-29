Dublin Marathon entries to be decided on lottery basis from next year

Entries for next year's Dublin City Marathon will be decided on a lottery system instead of the traditional first-come, first-served online process.

Following Sunday's 40th race and a record 22,000 participants, race director Jim Aughney today confirmed the changes in light of the growing demand for places at the event.

An extra 2,500 places were added this year but that still fell well short of satisfying the demand.

"Many races that have more interested runners than they can accommodate have moved to a lottery registration system in recent years," said Aughney.

"Demand for the Dublin Marathon has never been greater, and we believe the lottery is the fairest system to offer all runners the same opportunity to participate."

There will be a registration fee of €15 that will be fully refundable for those who are not chosen with the lottery open from November 1 to November 30. For successful applicants - who will be notified between January 3 and 10 next year - this fee will be offset against the overall entry of €90.

Successful applicants will have until January 31 to redeem their offer with a second lottery for unredeemed places on February 4-7.

MAIN POINTS

There will be 22,500 places available for the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon, with a number of these places allocated to Athletics Ireland membership. Athletics Ireland members will qualify under the Good For Age standards and can apply on April 1st and must have a valid Athletics Ireland membership.

Lottery event open to the public from November 1st to Saturday 30th November at midnight via a public webpage which will be hosted by Eventmaster. This will be the only time period of which an application for entry to the KBC Dublin Marathon can be made.

Applicants will be obligated to enter all registrant information required to satisfy the 2020 event and will be charged €15 to enter. This fee will be refunded if not successful by the end of August 2020 or will be offset against entry fee if successful.

Applicants will be obligated to enter all registrant information required to satisfy the 2020 event and will be charged €15 to enter. This fee will be refunded if not successful by the end of August 2020 or will be offset against entry fee if successful.

KBC Dublin Marathon to select successful lottery applications randomly but in a manner to ensure that the current balance of Irish and overseas runners and runners of all abilities is maintained.

Eventmaster will issue SMS to be sent to the successful applicants with a direct link to register for the event. Access link will direct the user to their registration page on the 2020 marathon event with the data from the lottery pre-populated – Name, email, gender, DOB, mobile will not be editable , ensuring that only the selected applicant can use that lottery link. Fee of €75 to enter (€90 less €15 already paid) + additional purchases and booking fee (€3) as normal. Successful applicants will have until MIDNIGHT 31st January to use the link. Email reminders will be issued.

Applicants who have been unsuccessful with will receive an email to inform them.

Any places not redeemed will be offered via lottery system to those originally unsuccessful from 4th February to 7th February 2020 with offers needing to be redeemed by 14th February.

Refund option opens from June 2nd to June 15 th , 2020. A refund of 70% of the entry fee will be returned once your application has been accepted. The refund will be available on “Manage My Bookings” from your entry confirmation link. This will be the only opportunity to avail of a refund for 2020.

Any unallocated numbers to be offered to any unsuccessful lottery applicants on July 1st-July 7th, 2020 with offers needing to be redeemed by14th July.

Refund issued of €15 to those that were unsuccessful.

