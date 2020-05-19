Dublin Marathon and race series cancelled but this year's entries valid for 2021

The organisers of the KBC Dublin Marathon and race series have announced its cancellation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement the organisers said there were making the announcement with "great regret".

The traditional four race series prior to the event has also been cancelled.

This year's race – which was sold out for months – would have been the 41st running of the event.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

Race director Jim Aughney said: "We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, especially those who secured marathon entries.

"We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers. We explored many alternatives for running the events safely but ultimately none were viable."

All entries for the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon and the race series will be valid for the 2021 races. Those who do not wish to avail of this offer will be refunded their entry fees. Details are available on the Dublin marathon website.

As a result of the marathon being cancelled, Athletics Ireland have confirmed that the 2020 National Marathon championship, scheduled to be held in conjunction with the race, has also been cancelled.

A decision on the future of the event could not be delayed any longer as the merchandise for this year's race needs to be ordered in the next couple of weeks.

Given the rules on social distancing which are likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future, running an event which was expected to have over 20,000 participants and a quarter of a million spectators was not practical.

Medical experts have suggested that the risk of participants in a marathon passing on the virus to fellow runners during the race itself is very low.

However, it would still be regarded as unsafe due to the congregation of the runners at the start and because of the crowds lining much of the 26.2 mile route.

The last big city marathon to take place prior to the worldwide Covid 19 shutdown was the Tokyo event in which only the elite runners were allowed participate.

All the other major spring marathons such as Boston and London races were postponed until the autumn.

Major question marks remain over whether they will now go ahead as the Berlin marathon which was due to take place in September has already been cancelled.

The Dublin marathon which was the brainchild of Louis Hogan, then a radio producer with RTE and the late Noel Carroll was first held in 1980 on the October Bank Holiday Monday.

After an initial surge in interest the event almost folded during the 1990’s when participation levels dropped to below 3,000.

However, under the leadership of current race director Jim Aughney the event was revived and now attracts over 20,000 entries annually.

The world-wide impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on distance running was underlined late last week when the Comrades Marathon, the world’s oldest and largest ultramarathon was cancelled.

The race, which runs for 89km (55 miles) between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, would have seen its 95th edition run this year, and was originally postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But in light of South Africa's growing Covid-19 numbers, which hit 12,000 confirmed cases, the decision was made to call off the ultramarathon completely. It would originally have been run on June 14.

Online Editors