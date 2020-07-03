Double London Marathon winner Wilson Kipsang hit with four-year doping ban

Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang has been given a four-year suspension for violating anti-doping rules. Photo credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Two-time London Marathon winner Wilson Kipsang has been banned from athletics for four years for violating anti-doping rules.

Announcing the decision on Friday, the Athletics Integrity Unit said that World Athletics' disciplinary tribunal had suspended the 38-year-old for "whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony".

Kipsang - a former world record holder and Olympic bronze medallist - has had the ban backdated to January 10, the date his provisional suspension was announced.

The Kenyan was accused of missing tests or failing to provide whereabouts information on four occasions, with all of his results since April 12, 2019, scrapped.

Kipsang, also a winner of marathons in New York, Berlin and Toyko, is the only man to beat current record holder Eliud Kipchoge over the distance.

In response to the suspension, his management company, Volare Sports, said in a statement that an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport is possible and "further legal steps" will be considered.

"Volare Sports and Wilson strongly believe in a clean sport and support anti-doping measures 100 per cent," the statement read.

"We emphasise that there is no case of use of doping. No prohibited substance was ever found. The accusation regarding alleged/attempted tampering (article 2.5) concerned an explanation that was given in the results management process regarding a possible whereabouts failure and did not concern tampering with a doping test itself."

