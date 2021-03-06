Disappointment in Poland as Irish trio come up short in European Indoor semi-finals

It was a disappointing night in Poland for the Irish as Nadia Power, Mark English and Cian McPhillips all missed out on a final place at the European Indoor Championships.

The trio all came fourth in their semi-finals, just missing out on a place in the final. Power ran a time of 2:04.04 in her 800m race, and speaking to RTÉ Sport afterwards, she said she had no regrets despite missing out on a top-two finish.

"I wanted to run to my strength to hit it hard in the middle of the race. I have no regrets. It didn't work today but at least I was brave and went for it. It has still been a great season and I have learned a lot."

"I am super proud: it would have been nice to get to a European final. I wasn't even going to do the European Indoors up until the end of January, then I decided I would, as the goal was always the Olympics.

"I learned a lot and it was good to do a senior championship. I'm super disappointed today and it's going to be difficult to take a break as I want to get back training again and prepare for the summer."

There was more disappointment in the men's 800m, with both English and McPhillips finishing fourth in their semi-finals.

Longford youngster McPhillips ran a strong race, setting a new European U-20 record with a time of 1:48.06. English, who previously won a silver and bronze at the European indoors, couldn't find a burst in his final lap and like his team-mates, had to settle for fourth.

