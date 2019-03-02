There was no joy for the Irish contingent in Glasgow this morning with all three sprinters exiting the 60m competition.

Disappointment for Irish sprinters as all three miss out at European Championships in Glasgow

National champion Molly Scott of IT Carlow came closest to making a breakthrough, only missing out on qualification by three-hundredths of a second after running 6.43 to finish sixth in her heat.

City of Lisburn's Lauren Roy also missed out, finishing seventh in Heat 5 in a time of 6.72.

Tallaght's Joseph Ojewumi also placed sixth in his heat in the men’s competition with a time of 6.97.

A fourth sprinter was due to run but Ciara Neville of Limerick pulled out due to illness an hour before her heat.

Irish attention will now turn to Mark English who competes in the 800m semi-final at 6.33pm after an impressive victory in his heat on Friday.

Online Editors