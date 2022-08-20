Disappointment for Ireland as relay team finish sixth in European final

Sixth. It wasn’t bad, not by any stretch, but when it comes to a team replete with as much quality as the Irish women’s 4x400m, it ultimately wasn’t what they wanted.

The quartet of Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley clocked 3:26.63 in the European final in Munich, just under six seconds behind the Dutch gold medallists.

They had been put into fifth position by a solid first leg by Becker but dropped back to seventh at the halfway mark, Healy fading over the final 50 metres of her leg. A terrific third leg from Adeleke once again hoisted them into contention, but in the end it wasn’t enough to challenge the leading nations or to better the national record of 3:26.06 they’d run on Friday.

Adeleke, who was running her 51st race of the year, joked that she’d like “a year” off for her end-of-season break. “I couldn’t wait to be done, I was like, ‘one more lap, literally,’” she said. “I definitely feel the past rounds in my legs and I wanted to make sure I gave it my all regardless. It was a good race, we all gave it our best shot, there’s not much more you can ask for. I’m really proud of the team. Hopefully we can grow and continue to progress.”

Becker, who made a late decision to come to the event for the relay after a recent bout of Covid-19, her third in the past nine months, beamed with pride about the team’s presence in the final. “We’d have liked a little faster but we gave it 100 per cent yesterday, gave it 100 per cent today, and I’m proud of the girls, proud of what we did,” she said.

Louise Shanahan finished eighth in the final of the women’s 800m, the 25-year-old clocking 2:01.64 in a race won by Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson of Britain in 1:59.04. Shanahan had thrown herself into contention with the leaders through a swift opening lap of 58 seconds but lost contact on the back straight and couldn’t summon her trademark kick coming home to pick off any places.

“I could have played it safer and been stronger on the second lap and maybe run a bit faster, but I didn’t want to play it safe, not at a European Championships,” she said. “There’s no point being here unless you’re going to race for a medal. I just didn’t have the strength from 500 to 600 but that’s something I can work on this winter. It’s not a brilliant race for me, I’m not delighted, but be a European finalist is a huge step forward. I’m delighted with the championships but a bit frustrated by today.”

Her Leevale clubmate Michelle Finn finished 14th in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, clocking 9:47.57 in a race won by Albania’s Luiza Gega in 9:11.31. Meanwhile there are five Irish competitors in action on the final day of the championships, with Alice Sharpe in the women’s cycling road race at 10.30am Irish time. Jenny Egan-Simmons looks to have a big medal chance in the women’s kayak singles 5000m final at 3.05pm.

In the Olympic Stadium, Sarah Lavin will go in the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles from 6.10pm Irish time, having received a bye through yesterday’s heats due to her ranking. Mark English looks to hold strong medal claims in the men’s 800m final at 6.40pm Irish time, where the 29-year-old will be looking to repeat his first European medal at the 2014 Championships in Zurich.

In the men’s 10,000m final at 7.00pm, Ireland will be represented by two naturalised citizens who came to the country in recent years as asylum seekers, and few will be prouder to don the green vest than Efrem Gidey, a Clonliffe athlete who grew up in Eritrea, and Hiko Tonosa, a Dundrum South Dublin athlete who grew up in Ethiopia. A top-10 finish would be a huge result for either.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan is a reserve for the men’s pommel horse final at 1.23pm, having finished ninth in qualifying earlier in the week. He will go to the venue and warm up but will only get to compete if one of the eight finalists withdraws.