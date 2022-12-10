Darragh McElhinney looks best placed to lead Irish bid for medals at European Championships

There should be medals. One, at least. Two, perhaps. Three, the same number the Irish won when hosting the event last year, maybe. But then again, zero is also possible. Such is the nature of the European Cross Country Championships, where any small glitch could mean a day to forget.

Scanning the strength of the Irish challenge relative to their international rivals ahead of tomorrow’s edition in Piemonte, Italy, it will come as a surprise if they claim any senior medals. In the absence of Fionnuala McCormack and Ciara Mageean, and with national champion Sarah Healy targeting the U-23 race, the Irish senior women are unlikely to feature up front, though the men look capable of going one better than their fourth-place finish last year, particularly if Hiko Tonosa fires alongside the trio of returning NCAA athletes – Brian Fay, Cormac Dalton and Barry Keane. Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway should prove untouchable in the race for individual honours.

Read More

The strongest Irish chance, individually and as a team, looks to be in the men’s U-23 race, where last year’s silver medallist Darragh McElhinney is backed by a similar team to the one that claimed gold last year.

Added to their ranks is Efrem Gidey, the 22-year-old who won bronze at U-20 level three years ago and who finished a superb sixth at the European Championships in Munich over 10,000m. McElhinney looked majestic when winning the national title in Donegal last month, though standing in his way tomorrow is defending champion Charles Hicks, the Briton who recently claimed the NCAA title.

Sarah Healy will carry the Irish hopes in the women’s U-23 race and she was in flying form when coasting to victory at the national championships last month. Healy may be a 1500m specialist on the track but she has a fine cross country pedigree, finishing a close fifth in this race last year. However, all four ahead of her then are back in opposition, led by race favourite Nadia Battocletti of Italy.

The men’s U-20 race sees one of the best Irish chances in 17-year-old Nick Griggs, who could go close to an individual medal if getting it right on the day, The team looks capable of going one better than their silver medal last year, given Griggs will be backed up by Dean Casey, who smashed the Irish U-20 10,000m record this year.

Griggs finished 16th last year, with the Irish team missing gold by one point, and he’s driven to make amends tomorrow.

“If I ran anywhere near what I can run, we’d have 100 per cent won that,” he says.

“So hopefully, I can get a bit of redemption.”​

European Cross Country Championships: Tomorrow,

RTÉ2, 11.0.