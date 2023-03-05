| 7.9°C Dublin

Darragh McElhinney comes up just short at European Indoors after taking 4th in 3000m final

Darragh McElhinney reacts after finishing fourth in the 3000m final. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Darragh McElhinney reacts after finishing fourth in the 3000m final. Image: Sportsfile.

Cathal Dennehy

Sometimes there simply are no words – no gloss, no shine, that can polish away the pain of fourth place.

Yes, Darragh McElhinney is just 22. Yes, he was up against an Olympic champion, a former European champion, and, yes, it was the best race to date in his burgeoning career.

