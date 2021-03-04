Coscoran and Robinson make Friday’s 1500m final at European Indoor championships

Andrew Coscoran of Ireland finishes third in his heat of the Men's 1500m during the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Arena Torun in Torun, Poland. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Dublin Track club training partners, Andrew Coscoran and Paul Robinson will line up in the 1500m final at the European Indoor championships on Friday night having come through the heats as fastest losers.

Coscoran, who is coached by Feidhlim Kelly, finished third in heat 2 in 3.39.00 courtesy of a driving finish on the inside. While it was two seconds shy of his personal best and one place outside an automatic qualification spot it was fast enough for him to make the final.

Robinson looked comfortable in the final heat, which was won by Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the multi-talented Norwegian who coasted home in 3:39.89.

Robinson was beaten by three hundreds of a second in the battle for an automatic qualification slot but his time of 3:40.07 was sufficient to get him through. It was a big break for Robinson whose career has been blighted by injury.

On his senior debut UCD’s Luke McCann ran a gusty race in heat three and led the field through the early stages of the race.

Though he was eventually overhauled he stayed in touch with the leaders but was clipped on the final bend which broke his momentum, but he still battled down the final straight to finish fifth in 3:41.25.

The 1500m final is scheduled for 8.25pm Irish time on Friday night.

There was no joy, however, for Ireland’s first competitor in action in Torún with Michelle Finn failing to reach the women’s 3,000m.

Running in heat one the Rio Olympian finished ninth in 9:05.44 more than three seconds shy of her personal best of 9:02.00 which she set early last month in France.

With the first four finishers in the two heats as well as the four fastest losers qualifying for the final the Leevale AC athlete missed out.

The quality of the athletes she faced is underlined by the fact that six of them had run faster than her over the distance this season and seven had better career personal bests over 3km.

