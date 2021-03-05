Coscoran and Robinson beaten in 1500m final at European Indoor Championships

Ireland's Paul Robinson is pictured after the Men's 1500m final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Arena Torun in Torun, Poland. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

There was no joy for Ireland's Andrew Coscoran and Paul Robinson in the 1,500m final at the European Indoor Athletics championships in Torun, Poland.

As expected, the event was dominated by Norwegian superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen who crossed the line first in 3:37.56. But he was sensationally disqualified apparently for a lane infringement.

The gold medal was awarded to the defending champion Paul Lewandowski (3:38.06) from the host country Poland with Spain Jesus Gomez (3:38.47) promoted to second. Gomez's Spanish Ignacio Fontes secured the bronze due to the disqualification which is likely to be appealed.

In a 13-man field the two Irish men both finished strongly with Coscoran taking seventh in 3:40.38 and Robinson tenth in 3:40.74.

However, due to Ingebrigtsen's disqualification, Coscoran and Robinson will officially be credited with sixth and ninth place respectively.

