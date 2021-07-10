Ciara’s desire to win comes through loss

Ciara Mageean was running down the back-straight in training in the indoor track in Manchester when she felt it. She suddenly found herself leaning forward, like something was pushing her from behind.

It was a January morning, but the clocks had stopped. Ciara was at home the previous day, on January 21, when she got a telephone call from an old friend of Jerry Kiernan’s. He asked her if anyone was there with her. Yes, her boyfriend Thomas was upstairs in the shower after a run, why?

She then understood why people ask if someone is sitting down because when she heard the words that Jerry had died she couldn’t hold herself. She sat down into a vacuum of shock. She didn’t know that Jerry had been unwell. She listened in silence, thanked Jerry’s friend for calling and said she had to go.

In the hours that followed later that day, Ciara found the words in radio interviews to talk powerfully about Jerry, taking us beyond the man the public saw in a TV studio.

Jerry wasn’t just her coach for four years. He was a father figure, he taught her who she was, he even brought her and Thomas together. Ciara got a message from Jerry’s son, Paddy, after to thank her for the words about his dad.

“I was like, Paddy, you don’t need to thank me. I feel they should be interviewing you, this was your dad. They interviewed me because I was a runner but he was coaching people right up to the night before he died,” Ciara says, from her current training base in the Pyrenees. “I think, to be honest, that was emotionally very draining because I was processing Jerry’s death and I was talking out my emotion but in an interview. I don’t know how anyone understood me because I feel like I just cried through all of that. Jerry would have told me to wise up, like.”

While Ciara was also thinking of Jerry’s partner and his sons, others were thinking of her. Her sport psychologist Kate Kirby rang her coach Steve Vernon to tell him about Jerry so he was ready to help her when she called. Steve asked Ciara if she wanted time off but she believed the best way to honour Jerry’s memory was to keep training.

The following morning, Ciara was running down the back-straight when she felt it. She can’t explain it but she does. She felt Jerry’s spirit with her.

“I am a science-based person having studying physiotherapy but I believe there’s a lot in this world that we can’t put a definite answer on. I would feel fairly spiritual, and I felt like he was there that day. There definitely … I felt there was something there, giving me that little bit of strength in those last reps. I finished my last rep and just fell on my knees and cried. I think it was hard for my coach Steve to see because he was like, ‘Jesus.’ I was just a little bit of a wreck. But, at the same time, you kind of want to go out and perform for Jerry.”

Death has a way of bringing old regrets back to life. Ciara had struggled with her decision to leave Jerry as her coach in 2017 to move to Manchester to a new training group.

She thought life would grant time in the future to fully repair her friendship with Jerry. “I moved to Manchester and, in many ways, my relationship with Jerry wasn’t the best. Jerry was disappointed that I moved away and it was the hardest thing for me to do to leave him. It was like a break-up. I always felt that I could go home and rekindle that relationship and that opportunity is not going to be there.

“Sometimes you have regrets in life. I regret probably not keeping in closer contact but I kind of needed to move to Manchester. I needed to focus on that and, in many ways, I needed to stop feeling guilty about leaving Jerry as my coach. But he knows how much I loved him and I know how much he loved me, even though he’s a stubborn man and he didn’t always show it,” she smiles.

Ciara tried to keep to her racing schedule. She had a good winter’s training and won her first indoor race at the start of January – a 3,000m in Manchester. The week after Jerry’s death, she ran a 1,500m in Karlsruhe, Germany. She finished last, 14 seconds behind the winner, in what she describes as the worst 1,500m she’s ever run. Two weeks later, she finished fourth in an 800m race in Manchester. Three days before the start of the European Indoors, she pulled out. She was running on empty.

“I think I was exhausted, possibly, from the emotion of it all. And then you think on reflection maybe I shouldn’t have raced. I just had a bit of a rocky time and we made the decision that I didn’t need to go away and flog myself. I had lost a bit of fitness.

“And I was in a tough place mentally and it wasn’t just Jerry’s passing. That probably was a little bit of a catalyst.”

This was set up to be the Olympic year when it would all come together for Ciara. Last summer, she became the first Irishwoman to run under two minutes for the 800m with 1:59.69 and she also smashed Sonia O’Sullivan’s 27-year-old Irish 1,000m record with a 2:31.06 run in Monaco.

Then the suspension of time with the loss of a man who had made her a runner again. Ciara decided she had to take a step back. She didn’t stop running but took time off training in Manchester. She returned home.

“I was like, I think, ‘I need this for my mental health to travel home to be with my mummy and daddy and the dogs in Portaferry.’

“I don’t know what the reason was, if I was tired from kind of mourning Jerry in many ways. And then the poor performance adds to that. So, that creates a little bit of a spiral. You ask questions: why is this happening? Why can’t I shake this? And, quite often, unexplained poor performance is the toughest thing.

“If you get an injury, there’s a very specific reason why you haven’t been performing. But when you’re to all pretences physically well, and you wonder why you’re performing poorly, that’s harder in my opinion. So I went through a period of that, just feeling very low energy levels. Which was tough because I’d like to think of myself as mentally tough but I think it’s important for everybody to remember that you’re only human.”

Ciara has known grief like this before, when her grandmother, Kathleen – her mother’s mother – died of cancer when she was in first year in UCD. She says the reason the women in her family work in healthcare is because of the caring nature passed on by her granny.

“If I had known we only had a year with her I probably would have postponed Uni for a year because, in hindsight, I wish I had spent every second with her that I could,” Ciara says. “I experienced loss like that with my granny and then again with Jerry. My uncle died two years ago. He was a very young man. He died of alcohol abuse. That was hard for the family to take and I obviously miss him but I don’t well up the same as when I speak about my granny and Jerry.

“And like that, aren’t we lucky to have people in our lives that we miss that much, that we loved that much that we feel that loss. And that loved us that much that we miss them, and we miss their love.”

Jerry’s death was also a turning point of sorts for Ciara to try and reconnect with other parts of her life. She started sessions with clinical psychologist Paul Gaffney. They talked about relationships, they talked about going back to what made her happy as a kid. She mentioned her love of camogie. He encouraged her to take it up again. She got a rebounder in Portaferry and brought it back with her to Manchester.

“Little things like that, making me feel a connection to home even though I’m not living there. I always am a bit of a home bird. I love being from Ireland and I love my Irish identity. I made sure I scheduled – I’m very close to my siblings – but I made sure I scheduled calls with them at different times of the week. I talk to Kate (Kirby) about life all the time but Paul challenged me in other ways and helped me work on the relationships in my life. I feel like that rocky phase at the start of the year made me stronger.”

Ciara says she’s in a good place just weeks away from her second Olympics. She says she’s got the confidence back in her running.

Steve says she’s in good shape, and she runs off that trust. She ran the 1,500m in the Monaco Diamond League last night (she finished 5th in a top-class field) and she’ll return straight-away to her high-altitude training camp in Font-Romeu in the Pyrenees. On July 21, she’ll fly to the Irish holding camp in Fukurou City ahead of her call-time to go into the Olympic village.

In whatever room she’s in, she’ll try to make it a home away from home. She’ll put up her tri-colour. She’ll take out the cards of good luck from her family and friends. The girls in her training group in Manchester gave her a card to open each week she’s away to help keep her spirits up.

She’s been working with Kate Kirby on strategies to prepare for every eventuality that might happen at these Olympics. Like if she’s isolated in her room. Or if she can’t see her coach. Or if she loses her spikes. Life’s also taught her that there are some things she won’t see coming.

If she starts thinking of dedicating her 1,500m in Tokyo to Jerry, Ciara says it would just make her too emotional. She’ll need a clear head at that start-line. Running the last 100m of her race though is when the equilibrium in her head might shift. In the back of her mind, will be all those who’ve helped her along the way to make it to the home-straight.

Back in Portaferry, they often talk about those looking down over them.

“Jerry’s memory and legacy, in many ways, is my running. So there’ll be an extra little bit of drive behind me. And, sure, he’s got the best seat in the house now.”