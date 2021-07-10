| 13.5°C Dublin

Ciara’s desire to win comes through loss

Sinead Kissane

The death of Jerry Kiernan in January this year shook the very core of Ciara Mageean

Jerry Kiernan. Credit: Sportsfile
Ciara Mageean after competing in the Women's 1,500m Heats at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Jerry Kiernan. Credit: Sportsfile

Jerry Kiernan. Credit: Sportsfile

Ciara Mageean after competing in the Women's 1,500m Heats at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ciara Mageean after competing in the Women's 1,500m Heats at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Jerry Kiernan. Credit: Sportsfile

Ciara Mageean was running down the back-straight in training in the indoor track in Manchester when she felt it. She suddenly found herself leaning forward, like something was pushing her from behind.

It was a January morning, but the clocks had stopped. Ciara was at home the previous day, on January 21, when she got a telephone call from an old friend of Jerry Kiernan’s. He asked her if anyone was there with her. Yes, her boyfriend Thomas was upstairs in the shower after a run, why?

She then understood why people ask if someone is sitting down because when she heard the words that Jerry had died she couldn’t hold herself. She sat down into a vacuum of shock. She didn’t know that Jerry had been unwell. She listened in silence, thanked Jerry’s friend for calling and said she had to go.

