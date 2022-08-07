Ciara Mageean wins silver medal in 1500m final at Commonwealth Games

Scotland's Laura Muir celebrates after winning gold in the Women's 1500m final with silver medallist Northern Ireland's Ciara Mageean at the Commonwealth Games in the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham

Ciara Mageean posted a season best time to win the first Commonwealth Games medal of her career as she raced to a silver in the Women’s 1500m Final in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old Portaferry native was at the front of the pack for long stretches of the race but eventually had to settle for second place as Scotland’s Laura Muir came through with a lap to go and held on to cross the line first.

The four-time European Indoor champion, and one-time European champion, was first past the post in a time of 4:02.75, with Mageean crossing the line 1.39 seconds behind her at 4:04.14.

It’s the best result of Mageean’s career, with this eclipsing the bronzes she won at the 2016 European Championships and 2019 European Indoor Championships, and takes Northern Ireland’s medal tally to 18 for the Games.

Australia’s Abbey Caldwell claimed bronze in a time of 4:04.79.