Ciara Mageean produced the best performance of her career to smash Sonia O’Sullivan’s Irish 1500m record and take victory at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels tonight, the 30-year-old clocking 3:56.63.

Mageean’s time carved more than two seconds off O’Sullivan’s previous record of 3:58.85, set in 1995, and it brought her home ahead of European champion and Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir of Britain, who clocked 3:56.86.

O’Sullivan tonight praised Mageean for her perforamnce.

“Congratulations winning Brussels Diamond league 1500m and new Irish record old record nearly as old as Ciara is young,” she said. “Great to be in the stand to witness such a great race by Ciara who has had a great season and was not afraid to lose tonight.”

Mageean had run a patient race, biding her time in the pack as 400m was reached by the pacemakers in 60.68 and 800m in 2:05.00. With a lap to run, Mageean began moving through the leading pack and she swept to the front off the final turn, holding her form magnificently down the home straight to hit the line in front. Behind her was a horde of world-class performers, including Muir, who was third in this year’s world 1500m final, and Freweyni Hailu of Ethiopia, who was fourth in the world final.

Mageean’s previous best was the 4:00.15 she ran to finish 10th in the world final in 2019, but the Portaferry native had shown this year in two championship races that she had reached a higher level, winning silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and at last month’s European Championships in Munich.

Earlier in the night, Chris O’Donnell turned in a strong showing to finish second over 400m in 45.78. “I was in lane two a bit away from the action, I just had to focus on my on lane, but in the last ten metres I could have done with some company,” said O’Donnell. “But I'm really happy because I came in second in a strong race with some top athletes. I wanted to win, but in this field, I’m happy with this performance.”