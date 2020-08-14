Ciara Mageean sets second Irish record in the space of a month

Ciara Mageean has set her second Irish record in the space of a month – this time in the 1,000m.

At the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, the Portaferry native finished third behind Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon from Kenya and European 1500m champion Laura Muir in the race.

Kipyegon won comfortably in 2:29.15 with Muir (2.30.82) just shading Mageean who sliced three seconds of Sonia O’Sullivan’s old Irish record to clock 2:31.06.

It was another outstanding performance from Mageean who became the first Irish women to run a sub-two minute 800m when she clocked 1:59.69 in Bern last month.

Mageenan’s previous personal best for the 1,000m was 2:38.89.

A finalist in the World 1500m in 2019, she also set new Irish indoor mile and 1500m record last year.

