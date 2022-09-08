Ciara Mageean produces another fine run to finish second behind Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon in Zurich

Ciara Mageean produced another magnificent performance to finish second in the 1500m at the Diamond League final in Zurich tonight, the 30-year-old clocking 4:01.68 to come home behind Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya (4:00.44).

Given the calibre of opposition, it looked an even stronger performance than her victory last week in Brussels, where Mageean smashed the Irish 1500m record when winning in 3:56.63. Tonight’s race in Zurich had gathered Kipyegon – widely regarded as the best female 1500m runner of all time – along with Tokyo Olympic medallists Laura Muir and Gudaf Tsegay.

Mageean positioned herself behind Kipyegon from the outset as the pacemaker went through 400m in 64 seconds and 800m in 2:11, with the field several metres behind and running at a relatively pedestrian pace. Mageean got shuffled back in the pack on the penultimate lap but surged as she approached the bell as the gears began to shift up front.

After emptying the tank down the home straight, her last lap covered in a blazing 58 seconds, Mageean overtook Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu approaching the line to take second and earn $12,000 in prize money.

Muir – who won bronze in the world 1500m final in Oregon in July and gold at both the Commonwealth Games and Europeans last month – finished fifth in 4:02.31, while Tsegay, the world 1500m silver medallist, was sixth in 4:02.41.

The performance caps a magnificent past month for Mageean, who won silver at both the Commonwealth Games and Europeans before taking two seconds off Sonia O’Sullivan’s national 1500m record in Brussels last week.